OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our STRONG overall ranking on Greystone Servicing Corp. Inc. as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook remains stable. -- Greystone is a top Fannie Mae and FHA lender and has a successful servicing track record. It has a highly experienced and tenured management team, an effective asset management structure, and solid compliance and quality control environment. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG ranking on Greystone Servicing Corp. Inc. (Greystone) as a commercial loan primary servicer. Our outlook for the primary servicer ranking remains stable. We based our rankings on our favorable assessment of Greystone's management and organization, which includes a highly experienced staff, an effective organizational structure and a sound quality control and audit framework. Most of the loan portfolio currently consists of multifamily loans backed by government sponsored entities (GSEs). However, we believe the company maintains the experience, systems, and processes, which the company could leverage to service other loan and investor types. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Controlled growth and successful track record servicing its lender clients and mortgage borrowers; -- Seasoned and experienced management team with good tenure; -- Effective asset management structure based on unique portfolio requirements; and -- Strong audit, compliance, and control environment. Weakness: -- The serviced portfolio is predominantly a GSE multifamily product Greystone is wholly owned by Greystone Select Holdings LLC and has been in the real estate lending business for nearly two decades. The company works with large and small clients, on transactions of all sizes and degrees of complexity. The servicer specializes in the origination and servicing of multifamily and health-care properties. The company has affiliated entities that specialize in property management and real estate development, as well as the handling of accounts receivables and management of skilled nursing facilities. As of June 30, 2012, the company serviced a portfolio of approximately 2,700 loans representing a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $10.6 billion. Greystone predominantly originates loans for Fannie Mae and FHA. Consequently, most of the serviced portfolio is backed by multifamily and health-care properties. Greystone operates in seven primary locations and has its servicing operations in Warrenton, Va. OUTLOOK The outlook for the commercial mortgage primary servicer ranking is stable. The company continues to specialize in loans backed by multifamily and health-care properties. Growth plans are reasonable, and the company has a skilled servicing team and enjoys strong corporate support. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Greystone Servicing Corp. Servicer Evaluation Report, April 20, 2010 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List