-- We affirmed our STRONG overall ranking on Greystone Servicing Corp.
Inc. as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook remains stable.
-- Greystone is a top Fannie Mae and FHA lender and has a successful
servicing track record. It has a highly experienced and tenured management
team, an effective asset management structure, and solid compliance and
quality control environment.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its STRONG ranking on Greystone Servicing Corp. Inc.
(Greystone) as a commercial loan primary servicer. Our outlook for the primary
servicer ranking remains stable.
We based our rankings on our favorable assessment of Greystone's management
and organization, which includes a highly experienced staff, an effective
organizational structure and a sound quality control and audit framework. Most
of the loan portfolio currently consists of multifamily loans backed by
government sponsored entities (GSEs). However, we believe the company
maintains the experience, systems, and processes, which the company could
leverage to service other loan and investor types.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- Controlled growth and successful track record servicing its lender
clients and mortgage borrowers;
-- Seasoned and experienced management team with good tenure;
-- Effective asset management structure based on unique portfolio
requirements; and
-- Strong audit, compliance, and control environment.
Weakness:
-- The serviced portfolio is predominantly a GSE multifamily product
Greystone is wholly owned by Greystone Select Holdings LLC and has been in the
real estate lending business for nearly two decades. The company works with
large and small clients, on transactions of all sizes and degrees of
complexity. The servicer specializes in the origination and servicing of
multifamily and health-care properties. The company has affiliated entities
that specialize in property management and real estate development, as well as
the handling of accounts receivables and management of skilled nursing
facilities.
As of June 30, 2012, the company serviced a portfolio of approximately 2,700
loans representing a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $10.6
billion. Greystone predominantly originates loans for Fannie Mae and FHA.
Consequently, most of the serviced portfolio is backed by multifamily and
health-care properties. Greystone operates in seven primary locations and has
its servicing operations in Warrenton, Va.
OUTLOOK
The outlook for the commercial mortgage primary servicer ranking is stable.
The company continues to specialize in loans backed by multifamily and
health-care properties. Growth plans are reasonable, and the company has a
skilled servicing team and enjoys strong corporate support.
