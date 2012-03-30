DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a New Issue Report on TFOVIS 12U. This Unidades de Inversion (UDI) 854 million transaction is the first securitization of 2012 by Fondo de Vivienda del Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (FOVISSSTE). This transaction is denominated in UDIs and is part of the MXP19 billion program authorized by Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) in 2012. The report provides a detailed and up-to-date perspective on key credit characteristics of the TFOVIS 12U transaction, such as the quality of the mortgage portfolio, credit enhancement, underwriting and servicing capabilities of the originator, as well as the financial and legal structure of the transaction. For more information please refer to the New Issue Report on TFOVIS 12U. The report and the press release are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: TFOVIS 12U here (New York Ratings Team)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.