Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer ITAS Mutua's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Negative. The affirmation reflects ITAS's operational and underwriting improvements in 2011, offset by lower capital adequacy and low profitability. Although new business acquisition costs increased in 2010, they have since stabilised and Fitch expects them to decrease in the medium term. The Negative Outlook reflects ITAS' large exposure to the eurozone debt crisis through its holdings of Italian sovereign and bank debt and its dependence on the Italian economy. Fitch expects ITAS to face significant continuing operational challenges from the adverse macroeconomic environment and austerity measures in Italy. ITAS is targeting above-market-average growth in both non-life insurance and (through ITAS Vita) life insurance. In Fitch's view, such growth brings a risk that part of the new business could result in a "bad quality" portfolio. ITAS's premium rates increased strongly in 2009 and 2010, but have since moderated. The delayed earnings pattern (around three years) means that the full benefit of these rate increases is yet to flow through to profit. Fitch expects that the cost ratio, which improved to 33.8% in 2011 (2010: 34.9%), will improve further as the company's fixed costs are spread over an increasing premium volume. ITAS's group combined ratio improved to 102.3% in 2011 (2010: 103.8%) but was still above the 100% ratio that equates to underwriting break-even. The improvement was driven by a reduction in acquisition expenses, with the loss ratio improving only marginally. Fitch expects ITAS to improve its underwriting performance in 2012, maintain strong underwriting discipline in acquiring new business and generate a small but higher profit. ITAS's group Solvency I ratio declined but remained strong at 158% at end-2011 (2010: 200%). Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment of group capital adequacy also indicates a steady decline from the high levels of 2008, driven by capital needed to support the company's strong growth. As ITAS's growth plan ends in 2012, Fitch expects the group's capital position to stabilise and to remain in line with the current rating. Fitch considers ITAS's investment policy as prudent, with 88% of the investments (excluding unit-linked) consisting of fixed income instruments. Although equity investments rose in 2010-2011, exposure remains below pre-2008 levels, which Fitch views positively. However, the quality of the asset allocation is negatively affected by the large exposure to sovereign debt issued by the Republic of Italy ('A-'/Negative; 65% of ITAS's fixed-income portfolio), which ITAS holds to match its Italian life liabilities. This exposure puts negative pressure on ITAS's rating. ITAS's invested portfolio is liquid and the ratio of liquid assets to technical reserves is satisfactory given the group's business mix. ITAS suffered from higher policyholder surrender rates in 2011 (in particular Q411), in line with the rest of the Italian market, as customers withdrew money to invest in high-yielding Italian government bonds. However, Fitch understands that the group has not realised losses as a result of these withdrawals. ITAS's rating could be downgraded if Italy's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is downgraded, or if a further deterioration in macroeconomic conditions in Italy, combined with persistent pressure on Italian sovereign credit spreads, triggers losses on ITAS's financial assets. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade of ITAS's rating include a combined ratio deteriorating to above its 2011 level (around 102%), and a sustained fall in the group's regulatory solvency ratio to below 130%. ITAS's rating could be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in its regulatory capital position to 175% or above, increased scale and diversification through profitable growth with a combined ratio below 100% for a sustained period, or an upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating. Established in 1821, ITAS is the oldest Italian insurance company. It is predominantly a local non-life insurer with a significant position in the Trentino Alto Adige region in north-east Italy. It also distributes life products through ITAS Vita. The ITAS Group is the 14th-largest insurer in Italy. Total group gross written premiums in 2011 were EUR540m. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 22 September 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology