Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the bank bonds
corresponding to the following series of New York City Transitional Finance
Authority (TFA) future tax secured bonds:
--$350,000,000 fiscal 2013 series A, subseries A-4, A-5, A-6 and A-7.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating is being assigned in connection with the standby bond purchase
agreements, dated Aug. 1, 2012, between TFA and The Northern Trust Company
(subseries A-4), TFA and U.S. Bank National Association (subseries A-5), and TFA
and State Street Bank and Trust Company and California State Teacher's
Retirement System (subseries A-6 and subseries A-7).
Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the standby
bond purchase agreements it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk
associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on TFA's long-term
credit rating.
