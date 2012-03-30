(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 30 Credit-Linked Notes here

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 24, downgraded four and upgraded two credit-linked notes (CLN) following a periodic review. A spreadsheet detailing Fitch's rating actions for the 23 public tranches is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above. The transactions are credit-liked to one or more risk-presenting entities as the transaction's underlying reference entity, swap counterparty and qualified investment. Fitch monitors the performance of these underlying risk-presenting entities and adjusts the rating of each transaction accordingly. The Rating Outlook on each transaction reflects the Outlook on the main risk driver, which is the lowest rated risk-presenting entity. Eight of the transactions reviewed contain subordinated notes as the qualified investment of the CLN. Four of these CLNs were downgraded following consideration of Fitch's updated criteria on bank capital securities. On March 8, 2012, Fitch took rating actions on bank capital securities reflecting the application of Fitch's criteria for 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', published on Dec. 15, 2011. Additionally, four of the transactions reviewed contain terms which allow the qualified investment issuer to exercise an early make-whole call on the qualified investment of the CLN. This exercise would cause an early termination event and could expose holders of the affected CLN to potential termination payments and currency exchange risk. However, use of this make-whole call provision remains highly unlikely since such a call would cost the qualified investment issuer a premium approximately 130-140% over current par value. Additionally, an exercise of the make-whole call provisions in any of the four CLNs would not result in a loss to the notes at current exchange rates. Fitch views the current probability of loss on these notes from the make-whole call as sufficiently remote at the current rating levels. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the swap counterparty, transaction reports and the public domain. Fitch's counterparty criteria is under review and currently subject to an exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft proposals, if adopted into criteria, are not expected to result in rating action on existing transactions; however this cannot be precluded if the final revised criteria differ materially from the exposure draft proposals. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes' (Feb. 22, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 12, 2012; criteria subject to review, as detailed in the separate publication 'Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria in Structured finance Transactions' dated March 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here (New York Ratings Team)