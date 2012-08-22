Overview -- Despite ongoing industry challenges, U.S.-based Alliance HealthCare Services has stabilized its business and is increasing EBITDA. -- We are revising our rating outlook on Alliance HealthCare to stable from negative and affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'B-' senior unsecured issue-level ratings. -- At the same time, we are revising our senior secured issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and the recovery rating to '2' from '3', reflecting substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a default. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company will be able to increase EBITDA or repay debt to remain comfortably in compliance with its bank loan covenant requirements, which step down on Sept. 30, 2012, and again on Sept. 30, 2013. Rating Action On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Alliance Healthcare to stable from negative. We affirmed the 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'B-' senior unsecured issue-level ratings. We also revised our senior secured issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and the recovery rating to '2' from '3', reflecting substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects management's success in stabilizing the business in the face of negative industry trends by closing unprofitable fixed sites, rationalizing mobile operations and exiting less profitable contracts, segmenting customer accounts, and cutting costs. The higher recovery rating for the senior secured debt is primarily a reflection of a decline in the estimated amount of senior secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario. The rating on Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliance HealthCare Services reflects a "weak" business risk profile, highlighted by a fragmented diagnostic imaging market with somewhat low barriers to entry, reimbursement risk, and a relatively high fixed-cost structure. Alliance HealthCare's financial metrics have stabilized over the past year. Debt leverage of 4.7x and funds from operations to debt of 15%, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, are consistent with the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. "Adequate" liquidity is supported by healthy internal cash generation. The weak economy and high unemployment rate have put further pressure on the diagnostic imaging industry, with resulting volume and pricing declines because of the loss of health insurance, higher deductibles and copayments, and heightened utilization management pressures from insurers, which can restrict or deny care. Alliance has responded by targeting operational improvements and cost cuts; it is also shedding unprofitable businesses. Thus, although revenues declined by 5.6% in the second quarter of 2012, EBITDA margin (per the company's calculations) improved by 140 basis points year over year. The revenue gap, a measure of contract wins over losses) has been narrowing; it stood at negative $1.6 million for the first half of 2012 compared to negative $13.5 million for 2011. We project total revenues to decline in the mid-single digits in 2012, and to be slightly negative to flat in 2013; we expect pressure on organic volume to continue for the foreseeable future. We believe continued de novo fixed-site additions, modest acquisitions, and efficiency gains will offset organic volume and pricing declines. As a result, EBITDA should increase modestly over the next few years. We have incorporated a 32% adjusted EBITDA margin (per our calculations) in our base case for 2012 and 2013. Funds from operations (FFO) should approximate $100 million annually, enough to cover capital expenditures of between $40 million and $50 million, facilitate modest scale acquisitions and/or debt repayment as needed. Modest EBITDA improvement, and modest debt reduction should reduce adjusted debt leverage toward 4.0x, and raise funds from operations to debt towards 20%, over the next 12 months. Despite its weak business risk profile, Alliance HealthCare is the largest U.S. mobile imaging provider, offering magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scan services to hospitals based on the number of scans or by the length of use. MRI and PET/CT generate about 41% and 33% of revenue, respectively. Alliance Healthcare has limited exposure to Medicare reimbursement cuts (a small portion of its retail revenues, which represent 18% of total revenues), although indirect reimbursement risk remains an ongoing issue, given hospitals' desire to cut costs and competitive pressures. The average price per MRI and PET/CT scan declined by about 6% over the past several years as the company renegotiated wholesale contracts. Mobile operations (about two-thirds of diagnostic imaging revenue) saw the greatest competitive pressures. Alliance responded to the deteriorating business environment with redirected sales force efforts, closure or exit from unprofitable business, and a restructuring program. It recently identified $33 million of savings to be realized over 18 months, up from the $25 million savings it identified in its August 2011 restructuring plan. Despite the decline from over 36% over the past six years, the 29% EBITDA margin for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and 13% return on capital, compare favorably with rated peer RadNet Management Inc., and are at the median of rated radiation oncology providers; the most recent quarter has improved to 30.4%. Radiation oncology revenues grew by 9% in the second quarter of 2012. We expect this business segment, which now accounts for 18% of total revenues, to make a more meaningful contribution to revenues in the medium term, as a result of acquisitions and organic growth: Alliance Healthcare leverages its hospital imaging relationships to expand into radiation oncology ventures with existing imaging customers. It operates 32 radiation oncology centers and stereotactic radiosurgery facilities, including one unconsolidated joint venture. Liquidity Alliance Healthcare has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 18 to 24 months. On June 30, 2012, Alliance Healthcare had $62 million of cash, and full availability on its $70 million revolving credit facility. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, revolver availability, and discretionary cash flow) to exceed 1.2x over the next two years; -- We expect funds from operations to exceed $100 million in 2012, and capital expenditures to range between $40 million and $50 million; -- We expect term-loan amortization of $3 million per quarter; -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%; -- We believe that, while Alliance Healthcare could breach its covenants if EBITDA declines 20% (given a 15% debt leverage EBITDA cushion on June 30, 2012), its $62 million cash balance would enable it to prepay a portion of the loan to expand its covenant cushion; and -- Despite adequate bank relationships, the company could, in our view, have limited access to capital markets in the event of market turmoil; it has received notification from NYSE regarding listing issues related to minimum market capitalization and minimum stock price. We do not incorporate owner support. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Alliance HealthCare Services, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook on Alliance Healthcare reflects our belief that the company will grow EBITDA and repay debt to remain comfortably in compliance with its covenant cushions, which step down on Sept. 30, 2012 and again on Sept. 30, 2013. Despite top-line pressures, the company has demonstrated success in improving EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which exceeded 30% for the second quarter of 2012. Strong internally generated cash flow is sufficient to fund capital expenditures, including business expansion opportunities, as well as repay debt and make modest scale acquisitions. Still, weak overall market demand and in particular the vulnerability regarding mobile customers, could jeopardize our base case assumptions. Assuming Alliance Healthcare uses current cash on hand to repay debt, we estimate that a 5% revenue decline over the next 18 months combined with a 200-basis-point EBITDA margin contraction, per our calculations, would increase debt leverage to about 4.3x, and could result in a downgrade. Alternatively, improved business prospects that would lead to a 5% revenue increase and 200-basis-point EBITDA margin increase would result in about 3.5x debt leverage and could lead to an upgrade, although we consider this scenario unlikely in the next year. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Alliance HealthCare Services Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/-- Ratings Revised To From Alliance HealthCare Services Senior Secured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 2 3 Ratings Affirmed Alliance HealthCare Services Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6