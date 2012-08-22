Overview -- Molycorp Inc., a U.S.-based miner and processor of rare earth elements, has addressed a potential liquidity shortfall by issuing $360 million 6% senior convertible notes due 2017 and $120 million of common equity. -- We are affirming the 'CCC+' corporate credit and senior secured debt rating on Molycorp. We are also removing all of the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with developing implications on Aug. 13, 2012. -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'CCC' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Molycorp's 6% senior convertible notes due 2017. -- The outlook is developing, indicating that we could lower the rating if weak market conditions and timing or budget issues with regard to completing the mining operations stress the company's liquidity. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the company's operating performance and cash flows improve as it completes its capital build out. Rating Action On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on Colorado-based Molycorp Inc. At the same time, we removed all our ratings on the company from CreditWatch, where we placed them with developing implications on Aug. 13, 2012. The rating outlook is developing. At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC' issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and a '5' recovery rating to the company's $360 million 6% senior convertible notes due 2017. The recovery rating of '5' indicates our expectation that lenders can expect modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company has sold the notes under its shelf filing for well-known seasoned issuers dated Aug. 16, 2012. Molycorp will use the proceeds from the convertible notes and share offerings to fund operating expenses, working capital, capital expenditures, and any other cash requirements for the remainder of 2012 and the first six months of 2013. This includes capital expenditures at its Mountain Pass facility and potential cash payments in August 2012 to holders of the 5% subordinated unsecured convertible debentures issued by Neo Material Technologies Inc. (now Molycorp Canada) that may exercise their option to put the notes back to the company. Rationale The rating affirmations and developing outlook reflect our view that although the recent financing transactions have likely provided Molycorp with liquidity to fund its capital needs and potential payments on the convertible notes issued by Molycorp Canada, further market weakness, startup issues at Mountain Pass, or other unforeseen events could pressure liquidity in the next few quarters. In our view, the company should benefit in the coming year as the Mountain Pass operations ramp up and capital spending needs decline, lessening the strain on the company's liquidity. However, the company's ability to realize strong cash flow could be constrained because of volatile market conditions stemming from weaker global economic conditions that could reduce the demand for rare earth minerals, increased supply from China, and the risks inherent in completing its large investment program. We expect the company to generate minimal EBITDA in 2012 and be free cash flow negative, given high capital spending needs. We estimate that the company's capital expenditures will total about $800 million in 2012, half of which we expect to be funded in the second half of 2012. With the completion of the Mountain Pass mine, we would expect EBITDA to reach $400 million in 2013, which would result in debt-to-EBITDA between 3x and 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt between 20% and 25%, which we would consider to be good for the rating. However, in our view, delays and cost overruns related to the completion of the Mountain Pass mine or higher-than-expected costs, lower prices, or difficulties in integrating Molycorp Canada could result in continued weak operating performance. The 'CCC+' rating on Molycorp, a miner, processor, and producer of rare earth elements, reflects what we consider to be the combination of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Molycorp is aggressively pursuing a strategy to become one of the world's most integrated producers of rare earth products, including oxides, metals, alloys, and magnets used in high tech, defense, clean energy, and water treatment technology. Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as vulnerable stems from exposure to volatile pricing, market uncertainties resulting from China's control of the supply of global rare earth elements, the execution risks inherent in starting up its Mountain Pass mining operation and integrating the Molycorp Canada acquisition, and reliance on a single mine to drive future performance. Our view of the business risk also takes into consideration the company's relatively large reserve base and the growing demand for certain of these elements, which somewhat offset the risk of new entrants and the potential reengineering of products to reduce dependence on rare earth elements. We consider the financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged," reflecting the company's lack of operating history, high capital spending needs, and what we would consider to be high pro forma debt levels (considering the startup and integration risks facing its business) of $1.2 billion. Our assessment of financial risk also takes into consideration our view of the company's liquidity position as "less than adequate" stemming from the company's volatile earnings and high capital spending needs. The company lacks a history of strong operating results and has had negative EBITDA thus far this year. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity position as less than adequate. Key aspects of our liquidity assessment reflect the following expectations: -- The lack of additional committed financing sources and limited bank relationships in the event of further market weakness, startup issues at Mountain Pass, or other unexpected events, coupled with a significant decline in its share price, could stress liquidity and limit financing alternatives if additional capital is needed; and -- Because completing the Mountain Pass operation is key to future performance, we believe the company is unlikely to materially scale back its capital program in the coming year, and therefore, would be unlikely to absorb low-probability adversities. The company is relying on external financing as it builds out its business. We expect cash flow from operations to be roughly break even for the remainder of 2012 and could range between $225 million and $300 million in 2013 as Mountain Pass production increases. We expect cash outlays related to capital spending to be about $400 for the remainder of 2012 and about $200 million in 2013. The company also may have to fund the put of the $230 million Molycorp Canada notes. To fund these cash requirements, the company plans to use balance sheet cash and the proceeds from the recent equity and convertible notes offerings. This could leave minimal cash cushion to finance additional operating shortfalls or cost overruns, in our view. Recovery analysis We rate Molycorp's senior secured debt 'CCC+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a '3' recovery rating. The '3' recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's senior unsecured debt 'CCC' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating the likelihood of modest (10% to 30%) recovery. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Molycorp to be published after this report on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The outlook is developing, indicating a one-third or greater possibility of either a downgrade or upgrade over the next year. Although market conditions for the company's products have been relatively weak, the recent offering of convertible bonds and common shares have provided the company with additional liquidity to complete the reopening of its Mountain Pass mine and begin to generate cash flow in 2013. The company is subject to commodity price fluctuations, execution and operating risks inherent in reopening the mine, and integration risks associated with the Molycorp Canada acquisition. Additionally, the company needs to demonstrate the viability of its integrated strategy for a higher rating. We could raise the ratings if the company completes its growth platform and gains sufficient operating traction to improve liquidity and demonstrate the sustainability of its business, without adding significant financial leverage to do so. We could lower the ratings if the company runs into delays, cost overruns, or operating difficulties in opening and operating the Mountain Pass operation, which could stress liquidity. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Molycorp Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Developing/-- CCC+/Watch Dev/-- Senior Secured CCC+ CCC+/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 3 3 New Rating Molycorp Inc. Senior Unsecured US$360 mil 6.00% sr nts convertible CCC due 09/01/2017 Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.