Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' ratings and Stable Outlooks on 11
U.S. utility tariff bond transactions. A full rating list is shown below.
The transactions are performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding
principal amounts in-line with their targeted amortization schedules. The
true-up mechanism in each transaction is performing as expected, providing
adequate credit support for all outstanding classes.
Fitch has affirmed the following transactions:
CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Company, LLC
CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company, LLC
CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company II, LLC
Detroit Edison Securitization Funding, LLC
Series 2001-1
Entergy Louisiana Investment Recovery Funding I, LLC
Entergy Texas Restoration Funding, LLC
Massachusetts RRB Special Purpose Trust WMECO-1
PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC
Series 2005-1
PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC
Series 2005-2
PSE&G Transition Funding Co., LLC
Series 2001-1
PSE&G Transition Funding II, LLC
Series 2005-1
"Fitch's rating actions are detailed in the Rating Action Report titled 'Fitch
Affirms 11 U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions', dated Aug. 22, 2012, which is
available on Fitch's web site."
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
