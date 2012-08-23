Aug 23 - Above-average summer temperatures are helping U.S. utilities partially recover revenues lost during the mild winter, although less so for natural gas utilities, according to Fitch Ratings. When revenues are depressed due to mild weather, utilities seek to minimize the costs that management can control. These operating and maintenance savings are typically found through the delay of maintenance work or reductions to the temporary work force, among other cost savings. Fitch believes this spending discipline can help offset the negative effects of mild weather on earnings. However, these cost controls are only short-term fixes that may need to be reversed in future periods. Fitch notes that natural gas utilities derive a much larger portion of their earnings in the winter heating season, making a mild winter much more impactful. Several regulatory commissions have allowed natural gas utilities to implement weather normalization adjustment mechanisms to minimize the effects of adverse weather on customer usage. This has provided more stability to utilities' cash flow. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Climatic Data Center, the 2011-2012 winter ranked as the fourth-warmest winter season on record for the contiguous U.S. Of greater concern to electric and natural gas utilities, this past winter also ranked number three in terms of fewest heating degree days. The full report 'U.S. Utilities Weather Mild Winter Chill' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Utilities Weather Mild Winter Chill