DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 - Fitch Ratings downgrades six classes and affirms 16 classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust (BSCMST), series 2005-PWR10 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions and Outlooks follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 12.5% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a percentage of the original pool balance are at 12.4%, including losses already incurred to date (1.3%). Fitch has designated 56 loans (28.4%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes the 11 specially serviced loans (7.7%). As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 12.8% to $2.3 billion from $2.6 billion at issuance with Interest shortfalls totaling $9.9 million affecting classes G through S. The largest contributor to modeled losses is the World Market Center loan (8.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 10-story, approximately 1.1 million-square foot (sf) furniture mart approximately five miles north of the center of the Las Vegas Strip. The loan was modified in 2011 into A/B note structure after the recapitalization by a joint venture between Bain & Oaktree Capital. The modification included writing down the loan by $10.7 million, splitting the loan into a $94.3 million interest only A note and a $105.9 million B note with no payment. The property was returned to the master servicer in March 2012. The property continues to suffer from decreased occupancy and lower rents since completion of the workout. As of first quarter 2012, the occupancy declined to 76%, from 99% at securitization. The second-largest contributor, Oasis Net Leased Portfolio (4.9%), is the specially serviced portfolio of eight suburban Class A and Class B office properties and two research and development/flex properties. The majority of the buildings are clustered surrounding Boston, MA with one located directly north of Las Vegas, NV along Interstate 15. The 10 buildings consist of 796,507 net rentable sf. Nine of the buildings were originally occupied by single tenants, three of which were investment grade-rated. The portfolio's occupancy rate has dropped to 89% as of Dec. 31, 2011 from 100% at securitization. Wells Fargo recently downsized their presence at the Las Vegas property and a number of tenants in the Boston market are exploring options before pursuing renewals later in 2012. The loan remains current and the special servicer and borrower continue to make efforts to lease up the properties. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses (4.1% of the pool) is a mixed-use lifestyle center in Westlake, OH, approximately 15 miles west of Cleveland's central business district. The collateral includes approximately 398,000 sf of retail space, 84,000 sf of office space, and 158 multifamily units. The collateral continues to be well-occupied with year-end 2011 occupancy at 92%. However, overall performance is hindered by decreasing base rent and expense reimbursements; as well as an increase in utility and general expenses in 2011. The reported debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) has declined to .57 times (x) at YE 2011 from .75x at YE 2010. Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated: --$210.7 million class A-J to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$19.8 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE O%; --$29.6 million class C to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%;; --$26.3 million class F to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$26.3 million class G to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE O%; --$29.6 million class H to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE O%; Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$25.0 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$59.4 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$129.6 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.05 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$278.8 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$210.7 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$23.0 million class D to 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$16.5 million class E to 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$26.3 million class J to 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$36.2 million class K to 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$3.3 million class L to 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$9.9 million class M to 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$13.2 million class N to 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$6.6 million class O to 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$6.6 million class P to 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$8.1 million class Q to 'Dsf'. Class A-1 has repaid in full and Fitch does not rate $0.0 million class S. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance then CMBS then Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)
