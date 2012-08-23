Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two tranches and affirmed 25 tranches of nine European structured finance collateralised debt obligation (SF CDO) transactions. A full list of rating actions is below. Fitch believes the affected transactions are highly distressed, as reflected by the highest rating of 'CCsf' in the transactions. Their performance has been in line with Fitch's expectations since the last review between September and October 2011. Fitch has therefore affirmed the majority of the tranches, generally at the low ratings of 'CCsf' and below. Fitch views the default of any tranche rated 'Csf' as unavoidable. Fitch has downgraded two tranches to 'Dsf' following write downs of the notes. Brooklands Euro Referenced Linked Notes 2002-1 Ltd Class A (ISIN XS0148886913): affirmed at 'CCsf' Class B1 (ISIN XS0148887481): affirmed at 'Csf' Class B2 (ISIN XS0148887721): affirmed at 'Csf' Class C (ISIN XS0148887994): affirmed at 'Csf' Class D (ISIN XS0148888703): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' Class E1 (ISIN XS0148888703): affirmed at 'Dsf' Class E2 (ISIN XS0148889180): affirmed at 'Dsf' Class G1 (ISIN XS0148948291): affirmed at 'Csf' Brooklands Euro Referenced Linked Notes 2005-1 Ltd Class D1 (ISIN XS0226777133): affirmed at 'Csf' Class D2 (ISIN XS0226777216): affirmed at 'Csf' Class E (ISIN XS0226777729): affirmed at 'Dsf' Cloverie Plc Series 2004-72 Series 2004-72 (ISIN XS0205981581): affirmed at 'CCsf' Cloverie Plc Series 2004-77 Series 2004-77 (ISIN XS0207605162): affirmed at 'CCsf' Cloverie's Series 2005-04 Series 2005-04 (ISIN XS0212294077): affirmed at 'CCsf' Delta CDO Series plc 2005-1 Class B (ISIN XS0218111739): affirmed at 'Csf' Class C (ISIN XS0218113198): affirmed at 'Csf' Class D (ISIN XS0218113602): affirmed at 'Csf' Delta CDO plc Series 2005-2 Class B-1 (ISIN US24741NAD57): affirmed at 'Csf' Class C-1 (ISIN US24741NAE31): affirmed at 'Csf' Class E-1 (ISIN US24741NAG88): affirmed at 'Csf' High Tide CDO I S.A. Class A (ISIN XS0169669081): affirmed at 'CCsf' Class B (ISIN XS0169669164): affirmed at 'CCsf' Class C (ISIN XS0169669248): affirmed at 'Csf' Tempo CDO 1 Ltd Class A (ISIN XS0179909774): affirmed at 'Csf' Class B (ISIN XS0179909931): affirmed at 'Csf' Class C (ISIN XS0179910517): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' Class D (ISIN XS0179910780): affirmed at 'Dsf' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: Transaction trustee reports. Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012; and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', dated 6 October 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and