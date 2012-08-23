Aug 23 - Fitch views the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) new streamlined short sale initiative as a positive for the U.S. residential real estate market in general. However, in the short term, the new guidelines could increase losses on some existing bank home equity or second lien portfolios. On Aug. 21, FHFA announced the new standards intended to streamline short sale qualification and processing for loans owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The rules are set to go into effect on Nov. 1, 2012 and allow servicers to more efficiently process a "short sale" for borrowers with hardships, including those presently current on their loans. We believe the use of short sales and other foreclosure alternatives are positive for the housing market. They keep homes occupied and reduce the volume of distressed inventory weighing on regional housing markets. Short sales can also be helpful to some borrowers who may benefit from lender incentives and have a smaller impact on their credit profiles. For lenders, short sales generally provide a more efficient and cheaper alternative to the increasingly lengthy and costly foreclosure process. For example, short sales on non-agency RMBS are currently finishing 20 months after the last payment made on the loan. That is approximately 10 months shorter than the average time to foreclose. Similarly, the loss severity on prime non-agency mortgages is 14% lower on short sales than REO sales. However, we believe the impact on lenders will vary at the outset and become more positive in the long run. One of the key provisions under the FHFA guidelines is the treatment of second liens, which would offer lenders up to $6,000 to expedite a short sale. Over the short run, the impact of this on lenders will vary greatly, as the carrying, legal, servicing, and opportunity costs range broadly across many loans. We have had concerns regarding residential mortgage loans and in particular, home equity loans, as articulated in the special report "U.S. Housing and Bank Balance Sheets," published on Feb. 27, and assumed additional stresses on bank residential real estate portfolios. While banks are better able to cope with potentially higher losses given their capital and reserve levels, concern remains that regulatory changes to residential mortgages could compress losses into a short period. And many of the 2005-2008 vintage home equity lines of credit are still in their interest-only stages and likely to begin amortization in 2014-2015, which may further pressure home equity performance over the intermediate term. Contact: Rui Pereira Managing Director Structure Finance +1 212 908-0766 1 State Street Plaza New York, NY Christopher Wolfe Managing Director Corporate Finance +1 212 908-0771 Rob Rowan Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9159 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training