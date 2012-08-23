Overview -- In recent months, the HSBC group has been censured by its regulators and other authorities for alleged control failings, notably with regard to U.S. anti-money laundering standards. -- In our view, these issues may carry some specific negative rating implications for HSBC. -- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on HSBC Holdings PLC and the group's rated intermediate holding companies, our 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on most of the group's "highly strategic" operating companies, and our 'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings on the group's "core" subsidiaries. -- We are revising to negative from stable our outlook on the long-term rating on HSBC Holdings PLC, as well as on the rated intermediate holding companies, and the group's "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, except for The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP) and its subsidiaries. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that we may lower the 'aa-' group credit profile (GCP) of HSBC, and if we did so, we would also expect to lower the ratings on these entities. -- The outlook on HBAP and most of its rated subsidiaries remains stable, reflecting our view that we would not expect to lower the ratings on these entities if the GCP were lowered by a notch to 'a+'. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC Holdings), the ultimate group holding company, and the group's other rated holding companies, to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on these entities. At the same time, with the exception of The Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP) and its subsidiaries. we affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on HSBC Bank PLC, HSBC Bank USA, and the other "core" subsidiaries of HSBC Holdings, and revised the outlook to negative from stable (see Ratings List below). We affirmed our 'A+/A-1' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary HSBC Bank Bermuda Ltd., and revised the outlook to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'A/A-1' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary HSBC Finance Corporation; the outlook remains negative. With the exception of HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd., we affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on HBAP and "core" subsidiaries owned by HBAP, the 'A+/A-1' rating on "highly strategic" subsidiary HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd., and the 'A+' rating on "strategically important" subsidiary HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The outlook on these entities remains stable. Our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating and our 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China scale credit rating on HBAP subsidiary HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on March 8, 2012. Our ratings and outlooks on the rated HSBC group subsidiaries in Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East are unaffected by this rating action because we would expect them to be unaffected even if the group credit profile (GCP) were lowered by a notch. Rationale HSBC Holdings is the U.K.-based holding company of the HSBC group and the ultimate parent of all the other rated subsidiaries. Standard & Poor's bases its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on HSBC on the group's 'bbb+' anchor, "very strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined under our criteria. The 'aa-' GCP additionally includes one notch for potential extraordinary systemic support from the U.K. government. The most important banks within the group include "core" operating subsidiaries HSBC Bank PLC, HSBC Bank USA, and, in Hong Kong, HBAP, which owns the group's other rated subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific. In recent months, the HSBC group has been censured by regulators and other authorities on both sides of the Atlantic for a series of failures to comply with regulatory standards. These failures include, most notably, an alleged breakdown in its adherence to U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) standards, but also the misselling of payment protection insurance (PPI) and interest rate hedging products in the U.K., and possible breaches with regard to U.S. mortgage foreclosure practices. In the six months to June 30, 2012, HSBC made provisions of $2 billion for regulatory fines and associated costs, on top of more than $1.1 billion of similar provisions in 2011. In our view, HSBC is by no means alone in facing such problems. Indeed, we note the large fines handed out by the U.S. authorities in the past few years to some other European banks due to perceived AML failures, the fact that PPI is a systemwide phenomenon in the U.K., and the possibility that, like HSBC, many global banks could yet faces fines and/or civil claims with regard to their role on one or more LIBOR panels. Nevertheless, we consider that these issues could potentially carry some specific rating implications for HSBC. This reflects: -- Our existing view of HSBC's "strong" risk position, where we acknowledge that the group is complex--reflecting its size, global spread, the multitude of subsidiaries, and the existence of a meaningful investment banking operation--but consider these factors to be offset by the strong legal entity and functional controls that the group imposes and its somewhat more cautious risk appetite than peers and the high diversity of the group's risk exposures. The recent events suggest to us that the effectiveness of these controls may be in doubt; and -- The fact that the apparent AML failures highlighted by the US Senate Permanent Sub-Committee on Investigations in its report of July 2012 may reflect not only entity-level failings, but, in our view, a potential failure of the group's enterprise risk management and culture that may have prevented the escalation of known issues to group senior management, inhibited knowledge-sharing and coordination among group affiliates, and may have prioritized cost management over control effectiveness. In our view, under the leadership of the group CEO, who has held that position for 18 months, management appears to have made some progress in correcting the underlying problems. We note for example: -- The ongoing major de-layering underway across the group and divestment of certain operations that should not only save costs but also aid control effectiveness. -- The bolstering of compliance resources and the adjustment of reporting lines for control functions. -- Efforts to better align employee rewards with good behavioral conduct. -- Management's intention to apply the highest local standards to the group globally. -- The group's decision announced at end-July 2012 to introduce a global risk overlay that joins five other "filters" when guiding strategic decisions on where and how the group should do business. However, we note that some of these changes are recent, meaning that their effectiveness is so far relatively unproven, or, like the key initiative to implement compliance standards globally, appear set to remain a work in progress for some time. We therefore consider it too early to determine whether the changes made are both sufficiently comprehensive and well-implemented to allow group senior management to exercise consistently strong and effective control over the group. In addition, we note that the full extent of the U.S. regulatory actions against the group in respect of the AML failures remains uncertain at this time as the group still faces the prospect of legal action. We note the $700 million provision that HSBC has already made in this respect and consider that additional sums arising from any legal settlement would likely not be enough to meaningfully weaken its capitalization. Nevertheless, a particularly adverse outcome for the group could in our view be damaging for the group's business position, given the importance of its direct access to dollar clearing to its position as a leading institution in trade finance, and self-stated objectives of growing its corporate franchise in the U.S. The negative outlook relates directly to the ratings on HSBC Holdings and most of the "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, as our criteria define these terms. However, the implications for the ratings on HBAP and its subsidiaries are different. Under our criteria, we may raise the ratings on a subsidiary (such as HBAP) above its own SACP to reflect the scope for either potential group support or local systemic support, whichever leads to the highest rating. The SACP of HBAP is 'a+', and we regard it as a "core" subsidiary of the group. If the GCP were to move to 'a+', the ratings on HBAP could no longer be uplifted due to group support. However, we would expect to reflect one notch of systemic support from the Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) government, which reflects our view of HBAP's "high" systemic importance, the Hong Kong government as "highly supportive" of its banking system, and our consequent view that HBAP would be "highly likely" to receive support from the government. This approach further reflects our view that HBAP is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and, while it does have some exposure to other parts of the group, we consider this controlled. Overall, this assessment supports the existing 'AA-' rating on HBAP. The stable outlook also reflects our view that there is no meaningful pressure on HBAP's SACP or our view of its systemic importance. The stable outlook on the ratings on the majority of HBAP's subsidiaries reflects our view that if the Hong Kong government provided extraordinary support to HBAP, HBAP would likely be allowed to pass this down to its subsidiaries, all of which are located in Asia-Pacific. By contrast, we think it unlikely that the Hong Kong government would provide support to the wider HSBC group beyond the HBAP sub-group of companies. We would reassess our view on potential government support to HBAP if there were any significant change in HBAP's business operations, or its current structure. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the GCP, and so the ratings on HSBC Holdings and certain other HSBC subsidiaries, if we consider that the group's risk management enhancements are materially delayed or falling short in enabling group executives to manage this complex group effectively, or if material new problems emerge. This is because these factors could lead us to reassess our view of the group's risk position as "adequate", instead of "strong". We could also lower the GCP and ratings if the group's reputation, revenue-generating capability, and profitability come under pressure, whether from regulatory intervention or client dissatisfaction. We could revise the outlook to stable if, in our view, management is able to clearly demonstrate that the control enhancements are sufficiently comprehensive and well-implemented that they allow group senior management to exercise consistently strong and effective control over the group, and if we believe that the group's franchise has experienced no meaningful lasting damage from recent events. Our ratings continue to reflect our view that the group's prudent balance sheet positioning as regards capital, funding, and liquidity will remain in place, enabling it to withstand any softening in global economic conditions or setbacks in the rundown of its U.S. consumer finance portfolio. The stable outlooks on HBAP and most of its rated subsidiaries reflect our view that we would not expect to lower the ratings on these entities if the GCP were lowered by a notch to 'a+'. We may, however, take negative rating action if we downgrade the sovereign credit ratings on Hong Kong, or if we no longer believe that HBAP has high systemic importance in Hong Kong. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating* AA-/Negative/A-1+ SACP a+ Anchor bbb+ Business Position Very strong (2) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Strong (1) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support +1 Additional Factors 0 *Reflects the rating methodology applied to HSBC Bank PLC and other core subsidiaries outside of Asia-Pacific. HSBC Holdings PLC is rated one notch lower, reflecting its status as a nonoperating holding company. 