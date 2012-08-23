OVERVIEW -- STORE Master Funding I LLC's series 2012-1 issuance is an ABS securitization backed by 132 commercial real estate properties across various industry sectors, including related rents due under triple-net leases with the properties' tenants. -- We assigned our ratings to the series 2012-1 notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's legal and payment structures and credit enhancement, the servicer's ability, and the projected cash flows supporting the notes, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to STORE Master Funding I LLC's $229.5 million net lease mortgage notes series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 132 commercial real estate properties across various industry sectors, including related rents due under triple-net leases with the properties' tenants. The ratings reflect our view of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination (for the class A notes), overcollateralization (the aggregate collateral value less the aggregate allocated loan amount), and the available cushion as measured by the issuer debt service coverage ratio of 1.71. Our ratings also reflect our view of STORE Capital Corp.'s (the servicer's) property management and special servicing ability, the projected cash flows supporting the notes, and the transaction's legal and payment structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: STORE Master Funding I LLC - Series 2012-1, Aug. 13, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Credit Tenant Loan Transactions, May 1, 2003 -- Credit-Tenant Loans in Pool Transactions, Nov. 3, 1999 RATINGS ASSIGNED STORE Master Funding I LLC - Series 2012-1 Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A A (sf) 214.5 B BBB (sf) 15.0