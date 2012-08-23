Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Northern Natural Gas Company's (NNG) $250 million issuance of 4.10% bonds. The 30-year senior unsecured bonds rank pari passu to NNG's other unsecured debt and will mature on Sept. 15, 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to partially repay upon maturity NNG's $300 million, 5.375% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 31, 2012. The issuance is expected to close Aug. 27, 2012. Key Rating Factors: --Solid competitive position with stable operations; --Robust financial metrics; --Strong cash flows and low capex requirements; --Affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway and ring-fence provisions. Solid Competitive Position: NNG benefits from a good competitive position, providing flexible access to five major natural gas supply basins. The FERC-regulated pipeline has a relatively stable customer base, largely composed of Midwest-based local distribution utilities. Robust Financial Metrics: NNG's credit metrics are strong, with EBITDA to interest expense and funds from operations (FFO) to interest expense coverage ratios projected to average around 6x through 2015. Over the next few years, Fitch expects NNG's debt to EBITDA ratio to remain less than 3x and its FFO to debt ratio to average around 30%. Cash flows are stable, with greater than 85% of transportation and storage revenue generated from reservation demand charges under multi-year firm contracts. Fitch expects NNG to remain free cash flow positive, benefiting from strong operating cash flow and minimal capex requirements. Affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway: Fitch believes NNG's affiliation with ultimate corporate parent Berkshire Hathaway (BRK; Fitch Issuer Default Rating 'AA-', Stable Outlook) is beneficial to credit quality by enhancing the pipeline's financial flexibility. In addition, ring-fence provisions insulate NNG from intermediate holding company, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company (MEHC; IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook). Rating Triggers A rating downgrade could occur in the unexpected event there was a significant escalation in operating costs or reduction in revenues. A change in ownership structure that was to weaken NNG's credit quality or a sale to another corporate parent with a weaker credit profile would likely also lead to a negative rating action. A rating upgrade is a very low probability in the near-to-intermediate term, given NNG's already strong credit rating. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Corporate Rating Methodology