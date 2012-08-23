Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an expected long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB+(exp)' to BBVA Banco Continental's 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. BBVA Banco Continental has a long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+' both with a Negative Outlook. The notes will be rated 'BBB+', at the same level of the bank's foreign currency IDR. The rating of these securities will likely move in line with any potential change in BBVA Banco Continental's IDRs, currently with a Negative Outlook. For further details on the rationale for the Negative Outlook and rating sensitivities, please refer to Fitch's rating action commentary 'Fitch Takes Actions on BBVA's Latin American Subsidiaries', dated June 13, 2012 at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The notes - for an amount to be determined - will mature before Dec. 31, 2022. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of issuance; interest payments will be made semi-annually until maturity. The notes will be BBVA Banco Continental's direct senior unsecured obligations and rank pari-passu with the bank's existing and future senior obligations. The notes will rank senior to BBVA Banco Continental's existing and future subordinated and junior subordinated debt; in addition, the notes will be structurally subordinated to the existing and future obligations of BBVA Banco Continental's subsidiaries - including trade payables - and to labor, tax and other obligations that are privileged by law. BBVA Banco Continental will use the proceeds from the planned issue for general corporate purposes; the bank's leverage will slightly increase in the short run but Fitch expects that gradual debt replacement, continued growth and positive returns, will allow the bank to sustain adequate Fitch core capital levels. Fitch rates BBVA Banco Continental as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB+', Negative Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+', Negative Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR: 'F2'; --Viability rating: 'bbb+'; --Support Rating: '2'; --Support floor: 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+(exp)'. In addition, the fol1owing entities issued securities whose under1ying credit risk is that of BBVA Banco Continental; Fitch's ratings of those securities are as follow: --Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ud: 'BB+'; --Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) Ud: 'BBB+'; --Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) II Ud: 'BBB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria