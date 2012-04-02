(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on SandRidge Energy Inc.'s senior unsecured notes to '4' from '5', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default. At the same time, we raised our ratings on these notes to 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. In addition, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to SandRidge's planned $750 million senior unsecured note offering due 2022. The recovery rating is '4'. The company expects to use proceeds from the transaction primarily to fund the cash portion of its acquisition of oil and gas producer Dynamic Offshore Resources LLC. Following the announced note offering, we expect Sandridge to have approximately $3.6 billion of funded debt outstanding. The recovery rating revision and ratings upgrade reflects recent additions to Sandridge's oil and gas reserves achieved through acquisitions and internal growth. The ratings on Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy reflect our view of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and aggressive growth strategy, demonstrated by capital spending well in excess of internally generated cash flow, and by acquisitions. The ratings also reflect the company's strategic shift to increase oil production from natural gas in response to weak near-term natural gas prices and toward greater geographic diversity. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

To From Ratings Revised; Upgraded Senior unsecured debt B B-

