(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 2 - The introduction of bail-in legislation in Europe has taken a step forward with the publication of a discussion paper from the European Commission, but governments' willingness to provide support for banks will remain strong in the near-term. Bail-in proposals are intended to impose losses on creditors, including certain senior creditors, of a failed bank. The European Commission's DG Internal Market department published the 'Discussion paper on the debt write-down tool - bail-in' on 30 March. This follows the Commission's January 2011 consultation document on bank resolution and seeks technical input from the main stakeholders and experts specifically on the debt write-down tool (or bail-in) before finalising the text of the Commission's resolution legislation proposal. Fitch expects the Commission to put forward its resolution proposals at the June G20 meeting and publish proposed legislation later this year. Legislation could possibly be finalised by the European Union in 2013. Fitch thinks it could take several years for it to be adopted into national law by the EU states and for regulators and banks to implement the practical aspects of recovery and resolution frameworks. It would make sense for full implementation to happen around the same time as Basel III is due for full implementation in 2019. The paper discusses how best to ensure that losses are imposed on senior creditors when resolving large and complex financial institutions without disrupting financial stability and while maintaining essential services and protecting depositors. This feat is impossible under current insolvency legislation. The proposals are part of a broader trend for governments to reduce the amount of implicit support for the banking sector. However, we believe these efforts are focused on potential support in a future crisis and that the current willingness to provide support remains high across Europe. Previous studies by Fitch suggest support reduces the likelihood of a bank defaulting approximately tenfold. Fitch currently has more than one third of its western European bank ratings at higher levels than they would be if bail-in legislation was in full force, in some cases by several notches. Friday's paper asks whether certain senior unsecured debt categories should be excluded from the scope of debt that is written down. It is clear that long-term senior debt will be included in the write-down scope, but very short-term debt seems unlikely to be. The paper suggests that Deposit Guarantee Schemes should participate pari passu in the write-down unless they have legal preference nationally, which in most European countries they do not, although this could change. The paper notes that derivative counterparties present some complexities in how they should be included, and suggests that derivatives cleared through central counterparties could be excluded from bail-in, while netting arrangements should be honoured. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Resolution Regimes and the Future of Bank Support (New York Ratings Team)