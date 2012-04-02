(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 2 - The introduction of bail-in legislation in Europe has taken a step
forward with the publication of a discussion paper from the European Commission,
but governments' willingness to provide support for banks will remain strong in
the near-term. Bail-in proposals are intended to impose losses on creditors,
including certain senior creditors, of a failed bank.
The European Commission's DG Internal Market department published the
'Discussion paper on the debt write-down tool - bail-in' on 30 March. This
follows the Commission's January 2011 consultation document on bank resolution
and seeks technical input from the main stakeholders and experts specifically on
the debt write-down tool (or bail-in) before finalising the text of the
Commission's resolution legislation proposal.
Fitch expects the Commission to put forward its resolution proposals at the June
G20 meeting and publish proposed legislation later this year. Legislation could
possibly be finalised by the European Union in 2013. Fitch thinks it could take
several years for it to be adopted into national law by the EU states and for
regulators and banks to implement the practical aspects of recovery and
resolution frameworks. It would make sense for full implementation to happen
around the same time as Basel III is due for full implementation in 2019.
The paper discusses how best to ensure that losses are imposed on senior
creditors when resolving large and complex financial institutions without
disrupting financial stability and while maintaining essential services and
protecting depositors. This feat is impossible under current insolvency
legislation.
The proposals are part of a broader trend for governments to reduce the amount
of implicit support for the banking sector. However, we believe these efforts
are focused on potential support in a future crisis and that the current
willingness to provide support remains high across Europe. Previous studies by
Fitch suggest support reduces the likelihood of a bank defaulting approximately
tenfold. Fitch currently has more than one third of its western European bank
ratings at higher levels than they would be if bail-in legislation was in full
force, in some cases by several notches.
Friday's paper asks whether certain senior unsecured debt categories should be
excluded from the scope of debt that is written down. It is clear that long-term
senior debt will be included in the write-down scope, but very short-term debt
seems unlikely to be. The paper suggests that Deposit Guarantee Schemes should
participate pari passu in the write-down unless they have legal preference
nationally, which in most European countries they do not, although this could
change.
The paper notes that derivative counterparties present some complexities in how
they should be included, and suggests that derivatives cleared through central
counterparties could be excluded from bail-in, while netting arrangements should
be honoured.
