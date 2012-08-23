Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ration Services said today that it lowered its issue-level rating on Broadview Network Holdings Inc.'s $300 million of senior secured notes due 2012 to 'D' from 'C'. This action reflects Broadview's filings yesterday of its prepackaged plan of reorganization and Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions. We lowered our corporate credit rating on the company to 'D' on July 23, 2012, in anticipation of the imminent bankruptcy filing. The '5' recovery rating on the notes, indicating expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of default, remains unchanged. Under the terms of the prepackaged plan, the 2012 secured notes will be converted into $150 million of new 10.5% senior secured notes due 2017 and 97.5% of the common stock of the reorganized company. Upon the company's completion of its restructuring, we would expect to raise the corporate credit rating on Broadview. While we will evaluate the company's business plan and financial profile as it emerges, we do not anticipate that the corporate credit rating would be any higher than 'B', given the significant competitive challenges facing the company; our expectations for limited near-term cash-generating ability; and leverage, which we estimate, pro forma for the proposed debt restructuring, to be about 3x. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Broadview, published July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating D/-- Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. Senior Secured $300 mil. nts due 2012 D C Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.