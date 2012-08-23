Overview
-- U.S. close-out retailer Big Lots' second-quarter performance was
meaningfully below our expectations.
-- The company also revised downward its outlook for the year, made
several management changes, and bought back $149 million of its stock in the
quarter.
-- We are placing all of our ratings on Big Lots, including the
'BBB' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings
on Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots Inc., including the 'BBB' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. This means we could either
lower or affirm the ratings after we complete our review.
As of July 28, 2012, Big Lots had about $243 million of debt outstanding.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows our assessment that Big Lots may not be able
to restore profitability and credit measures to levels we had previously
anticipated, including leverage close to 1.5x. Big Lots reported
weaker-than-expected performance in the second quarter ended July 28, 2012,
including a 30% drop in core U.S. store operating profit on negative 1.9%
comparable sales performance. Big Lots also revised downward its outlook for
the year, made several management changes, and bought back $149 million of
stock in the quarter.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's could lower Big Lots' ratings if we believe the company will
not be able to restore profitability and credit measures consistent with our
previous expectations. Our review will focus on the company's ability to
improve operating performance in its core U.S. market and turn around its
Canadian unit, which it acquired last year. We expect to resolve the
CreditWatch placement within the next three months.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Big Lots Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB/Stable/--
Liquidation World Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB