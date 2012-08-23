(The following statement was released by the rating agency)User Overview -- Brazil-based Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's equity is now estimated to be negative R$2.2 billion. -- There is a high likelihood of a distressed exchange or liquidation of the bank. -- We have revised the CreditWatch implications on our 'CC/C' ratings on the bank to negative from developing. -- We expect to lower the ratings to 'D' upon the completion of either the distressed exchange (expected by September 12) or liquidation. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the CreditWatch implications to negative from developing on its 'CC/C' global scale and 'brCC/brC' Brazilian national scale ratings on Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. Rationale The CreditWatch revision reflects the high likelihood of the bank's distressed exchange or liquidation following the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos' (FGC) announcement. The FGC is a private institution that guarantees deposits of financial institutions in Brazil. Following the Central Bank's placement of Cruzeiro on a special regime of temporary administration under the FGC on June 5, 2012, we downgraded the bank and placed the ratings on CreditWatch developing. Following FGC's recent review the bank's financial statements, the bank's equity is now negative R$2.2 billion. This is because R$1.4 billion of its assets are unsubstantiated and its loan loss provisions were deficient. The FGC announced it intends to buy Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's debt at a discount of about 49% (on average) as it seeks buyers for the bank. We understand that for the transaction to be successful, 90% of creditors must agree on the terms and the Central Bank of Brazil to accept an eligible buyer. The potential acquirer must be a financial institution authorized to operate in Brazil, have shareholder's equity of at least R$2.5 billion, provide a guarantees for the minimum capital contribution in cash (R$800 million), have no credit risk due to funding transactions entered with the FGC that could compromise its future financial condition; and no pending issues with the Central Bank which could prevent an immediate approval. Both the creditors willing to sell their Cruzeiro debt at a discount and potential acquirers for the bank will have to turn in their proposals before Sept. 10, 2012. The ratings on Cruzeiro do Sul mainly reflect the high likelihood of a distressed tender offer with bondholders or liquidation, in case the offer or acquisition is not successful. Standard & Poor's views a tender or exchange offer (upon its resolution) as a default: the offer, in our view, implies the investor will receive less value than the promise of the original securities, and the exchange is distressed, i.e., when we believe the issuer faces insolvency or bankruptcy in the near to medium term if the tender is not accepted. CreditWatch A negative CreditWatch listing implies a one-in-two likelihood that we may lower the rating within the next three months. We will lower the rating to 'D' upon completion of a distressed exchange offer or liquidation. If the distressed exchange occurs and another bank purchases Cruzeiro, we will subsequently review the rating based on the bank's new capital structure and ownership. Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/C CC/Watch Dev/C Brazilian Rating Scale brCC/Watch Neg/brC brCC/Watch Dev/brC Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Neg CC/Watch Dev (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)