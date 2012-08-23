Overview -- Washington Real Estate Investment Trust faces soft demand for office space in its core market, which we believe, along with near-term refinancing of draws on revolvers and cash dilution from portfolio repositioning, will pressure fixed-charge coverage. -- We lowered our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' after revising our assessment of the company's competitive position relative to similarly rated peers, given its portfolio concentration and recently weaker than expected operating performance. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modestly weaker but still sound and relatively stable fixed-charge coverage with internal growth in the company's multifamily and retail segments partially offsetting operating weakness in its office portfolio. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRIT) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable. The rating actions affect approximately $610 million in outstanding senior unsecured notes (see list). Rationale The downgrade reflects our revised assessment of the company's competitive position relative to similarly rated peers given its portfolio concentration and recently weaker-than-expected operating performance. We also believe soft demand for office space in the Washington D.C., metro area, near-term refinancing of draws on revolving credit facilities, and cash flow dilution from portfolio repositioning will put some pressure on the company's debt coverage measures. Our ratings on WRIT reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is characterized by a comparatively smaller and geographically concentrated, diversified commercial real estate portfolio. Our ratings also reflect the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, which is supported by moderate leverage, sound fixed-charge coverage, and adequate liquidity. Rockville, Md.-based WRIT is an established, but comparatively small REIT with a market capitalization of roughly $3.0 billion. All of the company's properties are in the high-barrier, Washington, D.C., metro area. WRIT is unique among rated U.S. REITs in that its investment holdings are geographically concentrated but diversified by property type. As of June 30, 2012, WRIT derived 48.5% of its net operating income (NOI) from 27 office properties, 21.3% from 16 retail centers, 15.6% from 11 multifamily properties, and 14.6% from 18 medical office properties. We estimate that WRIT's five largest assets contribute about 22% of NOI and top 10 tenants contribute 23% of annualized rent. Although WRIT's properties are older and smaller than those of its more geographically diversified REIT peers, we believe the majority of its portfolio is consistent in quality with competing product. We also believe that WRIT's asset quality should continue to gradually improve over the next few years as the company continues to reposition its portfolio. During the second quarter of 2012, WRIT acquired an office building in Arlington, Va., for $52 million and was under contract to sell one medical office building northeast of Baltimore, Md. The company is also marketing two office buildings in Maryland and plans to commence two multifamily development projects ($139 million estimated cost) in Northern Virginia over the next few quarters. We anticipate that WRIT may annually pursue up to $100 million in net acquisitions over the next two years, and we believe the company intends to fund growth in a leverage-neutral manner. However, we note that the company's portfolio repositioning will likely be dilutive to cash flow, given the expected yield differential between older assets being sold (higher yielding) and those being acquired (lower yielding). Soft leasing conditions for office and medical office space in many of WRIT's submarkets contributed to an overall 0.7% same-store NOI decline (on a cash basis) during the second quarter. Similar to the first quarter, same-store rent spreads (up 2.1%) were positive in each of WRIT's property segments but same-store physical occupancy dipped 180 basis points (bps; to 89.3%). WRIT leased 24% less office and 43% less medical office space during the quarter than it averaged during the trailing four quarters, which contributed to 350 bps lower occupancy (of 84.7%) in its same-store office portfolio and 180 bps lower occupancy (of 89.9%) in its same-store medical office portfolio. As a result, WRIT's office and medical office portfolios posted same-store NOI declines of 5.5% and 8.0%, respectively during the quarter. This weaker-than-expected performance was partially offset by 16.4% NOI growth in its same-store retail portfolio (due to 3.7% higher revenue and 24.8% lower expense) and 2.1% NOI growth in its same-store multifamily portfolio. We expect WRIT's office portfolio to continue to face very competitive leasing conditions over the next two years and now estimate that the company will post relatively flat overall same-store NOI growth through 2014. We do believe internal growth in the company's stronger multifamily and retail segments will partially offset NOI declines in its office portfolio. We also expect its medical office portfolio to post flat-to-modestly positive NOI growth during this time. Although we expect uncertainty over the federal budget to weigh on near-term demand for office space in the Washington, D.C., metro area, we believe longer-term fundamentals for the sector are favorable, given its prominence as hub to myriad government agencies and related institutions. The company's overall leverage profile has remained relatively stable over the past few years, despite the portfolio repositioning underway: debt-to-total capitalization is about 60% on a book-value basis and 40% on a market value basis, respectively. As of June 30, 2012, the company's $1.26 billion of debt had a weighted average cost of 4.9% and a tenor of 4.8 years. We note that about 17.6% of total debt (draws on the revolving credit facilities) was floating rate. Under our revised base-case scenario analysis, we assume flat internal growth, $150 million in annual leverage-neutral but modestly dilutive net external growth, and a 5.0% debt refinancing cost over the next two years. Under this scenario, we estimate that debt-to-EBITDA could increase modestly to the 7x area and fixed-charge coverage could decrease to the mid 2x-area (from 6.7x and 2.7x, respectively on a trailing-12-month basis in the second quarter of 2012). Under this scenario, we believe that coverage of the common dividend (following the company's recent 31% dividend cut) will remain above 1.0x. Liquidity In our view, WRIT has adequate liquidity to cover its capital needs through 2014. We base our assessment on the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations {FFO}, and revolver availability) to exceed uses by more than 1.2x through 2014; -- We expect liquidity sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by more than 15%; and -- Compliance with one of the tightest financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. WRIT's estimated sources of liquidity (as of June 30, 2012) include $14 million cash and $278 million availability on two recently extended revolving credit facilities that have an aggregate capacity of $500 million (subject to $300 million in extension options). We also estimate that WRIT will generate between $130 million and $135 million in annual FFO and believe the recent dividend cut should free up an estimated $35 million of capital (positioning the company to better meet higher expected near-term tenant improvement and leasing costs). Estimated capital needs through 2014 include $4 million in annual principal amortization, $20 million in annual property maintenance capital expenditures, $80 million in annual dividend distributions, and up to $133 million in development spend. WRIT has $60 million 5.125% senior unsecured notes that come due on March 15, 2013, and $100 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes that come due on Jan. 15, 2014. The company prepaid a $21 million mortgage in the third quarter of 2012 and faces $84 million in nonrecourse mortgage debt through 2014. We also note that the company has one property under contact for sale and estimate that it could pursue up to $100 million in net annual discretionary acquisitions through 2014. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modestly weaker but still sound and relatively stable fixed-charge coverage in the mid 2x area over the next two years. We believe internal growth in the company's multifamily and retail segments will partially offset continued operating weakness in WRIT's office portfolio. While we ascribe a low probability to its occurrence, we could lower the ratings if fixed-charge coverage drops below 2.2x, if coverage of the common dividend declines below 1.0x, or if there were a stumble with one of the development projects. An upgrade is unlikely at this time, given our expectation for very competitive leasing conditions in the Washington, D.C., metro area office sector. -- Related Research And CriteriaIndustry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, July 26, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, Oct.12, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 Ratings List Rating Lowered To From Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+