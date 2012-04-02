(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Penarth Master Issuer plc - 2012-1 A1 Delinked Notes here

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Penarth Master Issuer PLC's series 2012-1 A1 notes backed by UK credit card receivables originated by the Bank of Scotland plc (BOS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') and Lloyds TSB Bank plc (LTSB; 'A'/Stable/'F1'), as follows: Series 2012-1 A1: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable The new issuance's expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and underwriting procedures used by BOS and LTSB, its servicing capabilities and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by overcollateralisation provided by the subordination of junior notes. The transaction documents specify a minimum subordination level of 21.0% for the class A notes. Fitch has tested that the specified new subordination levels are consistent with the notes' expected ratings. As part of its analysis for this series, Fitch decided to maintain its base-case charge-off assumption at 10.0%, the level used for the previous issuance. The agency's base cases for monthly payment rates (16.0%) and yield rate (15.0%) also remain unchanged. Fitch applied rating-related stresses to test the ability of the structure to absorb deteriorating asset performance. A summary of the trust performance and Fitch's assumptions is provided in the presale report. The agency notes that under its analysis it assumes a degree of ongoing new purchases on the designated credit cards. As a result, reductions in the ability or willingness of the originator to fund new purchases will negatively impact the notes' performance. The Penarth master trust programme was established in 2008 and features a de-linked note issuance structure. This is the fifth public issuance out of the Penarth trust. Fitch's asset and ratings Outlook for UK credit card trusts is Stable and delinquency and charge-off levels continue to show a steady improvement. Charge-off rates are likely to remain above long-term average levels, as the recent deterioration in the UK economy feeds through to the trusts' performance. A presale report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information identified for this rating action were Lloyds TSB Bank Plc, in its capacity as Manager and their legal counsel, Clifford Chance. Applicable criteria, "Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria", dated 28 June 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria here (New York Ratings Team)