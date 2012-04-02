(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Penarth
Master Issuer PLC's series 2012-1 A1 notes backed by UK credit card receivables
originated by the Bank of Scotland plc (BOS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') and Lloyds TSB
Bank plc (LTSB; 'A'/Stable/'F1'), as follows:
Series 2012-1 A1: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The new issuance's expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the
underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and
underwriting procedures used by BOS and LTSB, its servicing capabilities and the
transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated
notes by overcollateralisation provided by the subordination of junior notes.
The transaction documents specify a minimum subordination level of 21.0% for the
class A notes. Fitch has tested that the specified new subordination levels are
consistent with the notes' expected ratings.
As part of its analysis for this series, Fitch decided to maintain its base-case
charge-off assumption at 10.0%, the level used for the previous issuance. The
agency's base cases for monthly payment rates (16.0%) and yield rate (15.0%)
also remain unchanged. Fitch applied rating-related stresses to test the ability
of the structure to absorb deteriorating asset performance. A summary of the
trust performance and Fitch's assumptions is provided in the presale report.
The agency notes that under its analysis it assumes a degree of ongoing new
purchases on the designated credit cards. As a result, reductions in the ability
or willingness of the originator to fund new purchases will negatively impact
the notes' performance.
The Penarth master trust programme was established in 2008 and features a
de-linked note issuance structure. This is the fifth public issuance out of the
Penarth trust.
Fitch's asset and ratings Outlook for UK credit card trusts is Stable and
delinquency and charge-off levels continue to show a steady improvement.
Charge-off rates are likely to remain above long-term average levels, as the
recent deterioration in the UK economy feeds through to the trusts' performance.
The sources of information identified for this rating action were Lloyds TSB
Bank Plc, in its capacity as Manager and their legal counsel, Clifford Chance.
