Aug 24 - Brazil's economy recovered strongly from the recent global recession, and we expect the country's economy to continue growing--albeit at a slower pace, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Emerging Markets Credit Metrics: Brazil Shows Positive Rating Trends." Brazil's real GDP growth rate was 2.8% in 2011 and 7.5% in 2010. Standard & Poor's economists expect the country's economy to grow at a modest 2% in 2012 and a more accelerated 3.5% in 2013, despite the recession in the eurozone and slowing economic growth globally. "Corporate entities in Brazil continue to perform well, despite the slowdown in the global economy and sovereign stress in Europe," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "As of June 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's rated 34% of corporate entities in Brazil investment grade--an increase from only 23% as of year-end 2009." Moreover, upgrades of Brazilian corporations far exceeded downgrades during each of the last six years, which is significantly better than the global downgrade to upgrade ratio. For example, at the peak of the global recession in 2008, there was one downgrade for every five upgrades in Brazil, while globally there were more than three downgrades for every upgrade. In addition, Brazil's speculative-grade corporate default rate has remained lower than the Latin America and the Caribbean region's for most of the last decade (see "Emerging Markets Credit Metrics: Defaults Increase In Latin America And The Caribbean As The Global Economy Slows," published Aug. 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). There were no defaults in the country in 2010 and 2011. However, four Brazilian corporate entities have defaulted so far in 2012 (through Aug. 23), increasing the default rate to 3.57%. In comparison, the default rate was 2.44% in Latin America and the Caribbean as of July 31. (Note that the small sample size of the total rated entities in Brazil poses some challenges when comparing the default rate to other regions.) The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.