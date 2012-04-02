(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 2 - Overview
-- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the leading health insurance
provider in Rhode Island, has reported positive net income after two
consecutive years of negative earnings, and we expect operating performance to
stabilize over the next couple of years.
-- Additionally, positive retained earnings in 2011 have provided a
significant boost to capital adequacy.
-- Thus, we are revising our outlook to positive, reflecting the
company's improving financial profile and our expectation of continued stable
earnings in the near term.
-- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' financial strength rating on the
company.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) to positive from stable. At
the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-' financial strength rating
on the company.
Rationale
BCBSRI's operating performance has improved, supported by adequate premium
rate increases and reduction in administrative costs. For the full-year 2011,
the company reported pretax income (excluding realized capital gains and
losses) of $77 million, which translated to a return on revenue (ROR) of 4.9%,
compared with a pretax loss of $35 million in 2010 and pretax loss of $101
million in 2009. The improvement in 2011 is primarily a result of the release
of the premium deficiency reserve (PDR). Since the company had received
adequate premium rate increases for the Rhode Island Office of Insurance
Commission (OHIC) for 2012, the company released all of the remaining PDR in
2011. (The PDR of $101 million had been created in 2009 in anticipation of the
losses that would result from the inadequate rate approvals received from OHIC
at that time).
Excluding the impact of the PDR in 2011, the company's commercial segment
reported better-than-2010 underwriting results, although still negative
because of the impact of previously approved inadequate rate increases.
Underwriting results were favorable compared with the previous year and our
expectations because of lower medical cost trends and the successful execution
of management's administrative cost savings initiatives.
Previously, we had lowered the rating on BCBSRI because of its deteriorating
financial profile, which stemmed from two years of negative retained earnings.
The company's operating performance weakened in 2010 and 2009 because of
inadequate premium rate increase approvals and higher-than-expected
utilization.
The company has already received adequate premium rate approvals for 2012,
which indicates a likely stabilization of earnings in the near term. We expect
the BCBSRI to report pretax ROR of 1%-1.5% in 2012 and about 2% in 2013. Our
expectation for improvement in earnings takes into account higher-than-2011
cost trends, which adequate rate approvals and a reduction of administration
cost expenses offset.
Additionally, BCBSRI's capitalization improved in 2011 and we expect it to
remain strong in the near term. Supported by positive retained earnings,
statutory surplus at year-end 2011 was $323 million, which is a 30% increase
from year-end 2010. This improvement is also evident when looking at
capitalization on a risk-adjusted basis: as per our 2011 pro forma risk-based
insurance capital model, BCBSRI's capital was redundant at the 'AAA' level as
compared with only an 'A' level redundancy at year-end 2010. We view
capitalization to be critical for the company to improve credit quality. The
stronger capital base, in our view, offsets any short-term volatility brought
about by possible inadequate premium rate approvals in the future.
Both of these factors--stable, improving operating performance and strong
capitalization levels--indicate an improvement in BCBSRI's financial profile.
Thus, we are revising our outlook to reflect the company's positive momentum.
Outlook
The outlook is positive based on improvements in BCBSRI's financial profile.
Both operating performance and capitalization have improved in 2011 and we
expect them to stabilize over 2012 and 2013. We will consider raising the
rating over the next 24 months if BCBSRI maintains strong capitalization
(capital being redundant at least at the 'AA' level as per our capital model),
and stabilizes pretax ROR (excluding realized gains and losses) at about
1%-2%.
Conversely, we may lower the ratings if BCBSRI's capital declines
significantly and becomes deficient at the 'A' level and operating performance
deteriorates with ROR dropping below 1%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--
