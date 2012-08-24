Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' senior debt rating to Fidelity National Financial Inc.'s (FNF) $400 million senior note issue. The notes will mature on Sept. 1, 2022, and were priced at 99.513 to yield 5.564%. The ratings on FNF and the insurer financial strength ratings on the members of the Fidelity National Title Insurance Cos. Group (FNF Title) reflect the group's strong competitive position, effective management of operations and expenses during cyclical fluctuations in mortgage market activity, and generally better profit margins than industry averages. Principally offsetting the title group's strengths is its narrow focus on a cyclical industry. At the holding company this monoline focus is being addressed by expansion into business outside the real estate industry. Although the company has a generally positive strategic equity investment track record in these other businesses, we view this element of operations as a moderate negative in that it is difficult to link management's core competencies in real estate and title insurance with the business of the acquired companies. Also, some business lines have weaker business risk profiles than FNF Title. Most recently, for two strategic investments, (Remy; a manufacturer of electrical components for automobiles, and ABRH/O' Charley's, a restaurant business) FNF has acquired a majority ownership of these companies and will be reporting these businesses on a consolidated basis. Total obligation to capital on a pro-forma basis will increase to about 27%. We expect FNF's EBITDA interest coverage ratio to be about 7x. Both metrics are comfortably consistent with criteria for 'BBB' rated insurance holding companies. In calculating our leverage metrics for FNF, we will exclude the debt, interest, and related items for its Remy and restaurant segments. We do this to reflect that financial obligations for these businesses are solely the obligation of those respective legal units, and are not guaranteed or otherwise supported by FNF. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Fidelity National Financial Inc. and its Operating Subsidiaries, April 27, 2012 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 RATINGS LIST Fidelity National Financial Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- New Rating Fidelity National Financial Inc. $400 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes BBB-