Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch food retailer Royal Ahold N.V.'s (Ahold) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is underpinned by the company's leading market shares in its core markets, its relatively resilient business model and its solid financial profile. The latter is reflected in low leverage for its rating, high free cash flow (FCF) generation capacity and strong liquidity. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Ahold will maintain a financial profile commensurate with the 'BBB' rating category, despite greater utilisation of cash for organic growth, acquisitions and shareholder remuneration especially via dividends. On both sides of the Atlantic Ahold remains confronted with a difficult market environment that puts continuing pressure on its operating profit margin. In the Netherlands, Ahold's Dutch subsidiary Albert Heijn continues to benefit from its leading position although operating margins were negatively impacted by increased price investments and an unsuccessful promotional campaign in H112. In the US, the group's operating margin remains steady thanks to solid costs control but the competitive environment is intense among the main rival food retailers as consumer confidence remains lacklustre. The depressed economic environment will lead to low like-for-like (LFL) sales growth in Ahold's two core markets. Furthermore, the company still has to demonstrate its capacity at growing profitability in Eastern Europe. These operations continue to deliver profit margins well below consolidated group margins. Fitch recognises however the low share of total group profits coming from Eastern Europe, in the low single digits. Overall, Fitch expects Ahold's performance to remain satisfactory through the rest of 2012 despite the current difficult economic environment. However group operating margins will remain under downward pressure because of rising food commodity costs, ongoing promotional activities and low LFL sales growth. The group's debt credit metrics remain comfortable for the 'BBB' rating. This leaves some headroom for potential additional acquisitions and higher remuneration to shareholders. Lease-adjusted net debt/funds from operations (FFO) was 2.4x at FYE11 (ending January 2012), a level which Fitch expects to deteriorate slightly to about 2.7x in 2012 driven by higher dividends and recent acquisitions (EUR434m was paid primarily for the online retailer bol.com and Genuardi's acquisitions in H112). The group's liquidity is strong. This is supported by Ahold's historical and projected annual positive FCF, cash of EUR1.8bn (as of H112) and its EUR1.2bn five-year committed credit facility. Fitch expects FCF generation to decline to circa EUR600m average per year over the next three years from EUR700m over the past three years due to greater operating pressures and mostly due to management's commitment to accelerate network expansion both organically, reflected in higher capex outlays, and via bolt-on acquisitions, as well as pay higher dividends. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Demonstrated capacity to grow profitability outside core markets - in particular in Eastern Europe - while at least maintaining current margins in the Netherlands and the U.S. - FFO fixed charge coverage at or above 3.5x on a sustained basis. - Financial policy and bolt-on acquisition activity remaining consistent with FFO lease-adjusted net leverage not exceeding 2.5x. Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Operating profit margin falling consistently below 4%. - FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2.5x. - FFO lease-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x driven by either sustained operating underperformance or a more aggressive acquisition strategy.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Criteria', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology