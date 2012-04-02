(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Viability rating of Banco Votorantim (BV) to 'bb-' from 'bb'. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed all other ratings for BV and BV Leasing as follows: Banco Votorantim --Foreign and Local Currency long -term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and Local Currency short-term (IDR) 'F3'; --Viability rating 'bb-'; --Support rating '2'; --National long-term rating 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating 'F1+(bra)'. --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'. BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A. --1st and 2nd Debentures Issuances 'AA(bra)' BV's viability rating, which benefits from the ordinary support of Banco do Brasil (BdB) in terms of liquidity and funding availability, has been downgraded by one notch to 'bb-' due to the combination of a weak performance in 2011 and a leveraged capital base. Fitch expects BV to revert this trend due to new management efforts to improve delinquency, especially in the vehicle financing segment. This improvement should occur no earlier than 2013. BV's IDRs and national ratings are based on the support that Fitch believes the bank would receive from BdB (IDR 'BBB'/Stable Outlook) under a stress scenario. BdB acquired 49.99% of BV's voting shares in September 2009 and granted it a revolving interbank credit line of BRL8 billion (equivalent to one net worth of BV). In March 2010, BdB injected BRL450 million into the bank. In addition, Fitch believes the Votorantim group could also provide financial support, even though ratings are based on support solely from BdB. The viability rating should benefit from better results and a better capital structure with less intangibles, but could be jeopardized by higher delinquency. A material change in BdB's ratings or its willingness or capacity to provide support could result in changes in BV's ratings. After BdB became a shareholder, BV recorded a 30% growth in its auto loans portfolio, which led to considerable market share gains. Due to a spike in delinquency following this growth, and with the introduction of a new management team in 3Q'11, the bank has reduced asset production by half since 4Q'11, aiming at improving profitability in lieu of market share gains. Nonetheless, the result of this aggressive growth was a significant increase in non-accrual loans to 8.9% of total loans in FY11 from 2.7% in FY10. Although recent increases of non-performing loans (NPLs) also reflect the significant asset growth slowdown since 4Q'11, Fitch expects BV will continue facing larger than historical average delinquency in 2012, especially in light of the drop in NPLs reserve coverage from 70% in FY10 to 60% in FY11. Auto loans operations are going through a deep restructuring, which include re-assessment of the bank's commercial relationship with dealers, review of recovery and guarantee management policies and underwriting credit standards enhancement with new systems implementation. While this has been the main focus of BV's strategy for 2012, the bank also plans to seek larger reciprocity with clients on Corporate and Middle Market, with an overall strategy much more focused on profitability than growth. Since 2009 BV has materially improved its funding profile, which was one of its main constraints before BdB became a shareholder,. Even though cost of funding remains higher than peer average, mainly due to its wholesale concentration, BV's asset and liabilities large term mismatches were materially reduced with the issuance of BRL 7 billion in Letras Financeiras (two-year term), in addition to subordinated and senior debt. Nonetheless, BdB directly played a key role in improving BV's funding by making BRL 10Bi credit portfolio acquisition (with Recourse) from BV, which should materially reduce in 2012. With a Fitch Core Capital of low 8.14%, which compares badly with peers, BV's capitalization has been jeopardized by large tax assets, lower results, and large Tier II issuances that already amount to BRL 4 billion against a Net Worth of BRL 8 billion. Banco Votorantim is the third largest private bank focused on vehicle financing. Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, BV presented consolidated assets of R$112.4 billion (US$59.9 billion) and equity of R$8.04 billion (US$4.2 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2011. BV leasing is a fully controlled subsidiary of BV. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)