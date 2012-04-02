(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 2 - Effective today, Fitch Ratings has updated its Ratings
Definitions, removing the definition and use of the Individual Rating, adding
Limitations of National ratings previously disclosed in criteria and making
several other minor changes. Individual Ratings were Withdrawn from financial
institutions Jan. 25, 2012.
Viability Ratings were assigned July 20, 2011 and represent Fitch's primary
assessment of the intrinsic creditworthiness of financial institutions. The two
rating scales were maintained in parallel to facilitate an orderly transition.
Limitations to the definition of National Ratings are added to these
definitions. These limitations were disclosed in the Criteria for National
Ratings. The agency also removed the definition of 'Correction', which is not
being used, and removed the action 'Recovery Rating Revision' to Historic
Actions, as Recovery Ratings are no longer assigned to Structured Finance
issues.
Changes have been made to Ratings Definitions available on the Fitch website


