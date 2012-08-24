UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that after receiving final documents, it assigned a 'BB+' rating, with a recovery rating of '1', to Suffern, N.Y.-based apparel retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc.'s $300 million senior secured term loan due 2018. Our '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating action follows the company's completion of its proposed term loan offering to fund its acquisition of Charming Shoppe Inc. (For the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ascena, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this article.) The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report on Ascena, published May 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST Ascena Retail Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Ascena Retail Group Inc. Senior Secured $300 mil term loan due 2018 BB+ Recovery Rating 1
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)