Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Dallas-based print and digital marketing services provider SuperMedia Inc.'s (CCC+/Negative/--) merger announcement with Dex One Corp. (CCC/Developing/--) to form a new company named Dex Media has no effect on our ratings on SuperMedia. Our issue-level rating on the company's term loan due 2015 remains at 'D' until we gain further clarity surrounding the company's ability to make ongoing subpar repurchases. As part of the merger agreement, the proposed maturity extension will delay the previous refinancing risk associated with the $2.1 billion facility due 2014 at Dex One and $1.5 billion due 2015 at SuperMedia. After the merger, the combined companies will benefit from cost synergies and tax attributes that could increase cash flow generation and the ability to repay debt. Still, we do not expect it to materially change the near-term business outlook for the sector. We expect the shift from print to digital media will continue and that directories will still find it difficult to retain their niche in this competitive marketplace. A possible upgrade would entail stabilization in top-line pressure at the new company, Dex Media, which we regard as a remote possibility.