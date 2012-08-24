Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Granite School District, Utah (the district) general obligation (GO)school building bonds: --$36.5 million series 2012. The 'AAA' rating is based on the state's full faith and credit guarantee provided as credit enhancement to the district's GO bonds under the Utah School Bond Default Avoidance Program, rated 'AAA' by Fitch. In addition, Fitch assigns an underlying rating of 'AAA' to the bonds, reflecting the district's credit quality without consideration of the guarantee provided by the Utah School Bond Default Avoidance Program. The series 2012 bonds are expected to sell via competitive sale on Sept. 5, 2012. Fitch also affirms the district's $158.3 million in outstanding GO school building bonds, series 2010 and 2011 at 'AAA', both based on, and without, the guarantee provided by the Utah School Bond Default Avoidance Program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge. Debt repayment also is guaranteed by the full faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing power of the state of Utah under the provision of the Utah School Bond Default Avoidance Program. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG AND STABLE SCHOOL DISTRICT: The district benefits from a strong and stable administration, consistently conservative financial management, a preference for pay-as-you-go capital financing, good management/labor relations, stable student enrollment levels, and good community support. ONGOING MAINTENANCE OF FINANCIAL BALANCE: Even within a tightening general fund revenue environment, the district is maintaining strong general fund balances and reserves, and has worked closely with its labor units to reach mutually agreed upon, ongoing expenditure reductions. MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district's debt burden is very low, its own retirement plan and post-employment health benefit obligations are fully funded, and it fully funds its annual pension system contributions. WELL LOCATED: Despite ongoing taxable assessed valuation (TAV) decline and somewhat mixed socioeconomic characteristics, the district is centrally located within the Salt Lake metropolitan statistical area (MSA) which is Utah's economic hub and, therefore, remains well placed to benefit from future Utah expansion and diversification. CREDIT PROFILE The district covers 257 square miles in the northern half of Salt Lake County. It is Utah's third largest school district based on student population (an estimated 67,833 in 2012) and operates 89 elementary, junior high, high, and special schools, as well as special programs. The series 2012 bonds are the third issuance under a $256 million authorization approved by approximately 58% of voters in November 2009 for new school construction and renovation of existing properties. The district has a well-established, financially conservative management team which has cultivated strong working relationships with its elected Board of Education, its labor bargaining units, and communities within the district boundaries. SOMEWHAT MIXED SOCIOECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS The district is centrally located within the Salt Lake MSA which is Utah's economic hub. The region has experienced significant economic contraction, but there are signs of improvement. While only some employment sectors have begun to rebound, the May 2012 unemployment rate for Salt Lake County declined to 5.6% from 6.6% a year prior. When compared to the nation, the district's socio-economic characteristics are mixed. Median household income and the individual poverty rate are better than the national average, although per capita money income is below average (likely reflecting larger family sizes). After a period of strong TAV growth in the district, there was a cumulative 15.3% TAV decline between 2009-2011. Preliminary indications suggest a further 2.8% decline in 2012 due to softness in housing prices (housing represents approximately 59% of the tax base). However, in line with state law, the district's property tax rate adjusts automatically to offset TAV decline and maintain property tax revenues at prior year levels. Significant commercial and industrial construction projects are underway within the district's boundaries which are expected to contribute to TAV and employment growth in the future. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN VERY STRONG In response to budget shortfalls of $28 million in fiscal 2010, $17 million in fiscal 2011, and $12 million in fiscal 2012, the district reduced expenditures by commensurate amounts in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, and by $7 million in fiscal 2012 combined with a $5 million tax increase. As a result, at fiscal 2011 year end the district continued its decades-long tradition of no operating deficits and maintained a strong unrestricted general fund balance of $103.7 million (26% of spending). This unrestricted general fund balance included $42 million committed for full funding of employee retirement plan obligations plus $6 million assigned to employee benefit stabilization. The district expects to maintain its unrestricted general fund balance at around $103 million (25% of spending) for both fiscal years 2012 and 2013. The district's fiscal 2013 budget indicates a $10 million drawdown because state law does not allow school districts to budget an unassigned general fund balance, which is typically approximately $10 million and which district officials expect to replicate in fiscal 2013. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN The district maintains a very conservative approach to debt, relying largely on pay-as-you-go funding of its capital needs. Prior to the issuance of GO bonds in 2010, the district had no outstanding GO debt since fiscal 1997 and no capital leases since fiscal 2005. The district's municipal building authority issued lease revenue bonds in fiscal 2004 to fund a portion of the cost of purchasing and remodeling the district's head office and adjacent educational facilities, but these were repaid by fiscal 2006. However, since the district has embarked upon expensive individual capital projects which cannot be easily absorbed on a pay-as-you-go basis over a short period of time, the district has been issuing GO debt under the 2009 voter authorization. With the issuance of the series 2012 bonds (the third tranche), overall net debt will be a low $850 per capita, or 1.1% of TAV. The planned issuance of a final $36.6 million in GO bonds in 2013 would result in a still low overall net debt of $944 per capita, or 1.2% of TAV. Nevertheless, debt amortization is slow at 44% in 10 years. The district anticipates that its major facility needs for the next 15 years will be addressed by the capital improvement projects funded under the 2009 authorization.