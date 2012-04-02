BRIEF-Horizon Securities to issue up to 50 mln new shares via private placement for operating funds enrichment
April 2 Moody's cuts La Vitalicia Seguros y Reaseguros de Vida S.A.'s (La Vitalicia) global local currency (GLC) insurance financial strength (IFS) rating to B2 from B1; revises outlook to negative from stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
BEIJING, Feb 23 Guo Shuqing, governor of China's eastern Shandong province, will soon be appointed as the next head of the country's banking regulator, financial magazine Caixin reported on Thursday on its website, citing sources familiar with the matter.
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Japan's SoftBank Group on Thursday denied it was in talks with Vodafone Plc's Indian unit and Idea Cellular to pick up a stake in a potential merger between the two Indian wireless carriers.