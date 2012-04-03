(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the $105 million add-on to DJO Finance LLC's $350 million term loan B-3, due 2017, does not affect the B/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on DJO Global Inc. (DJO), parent of DJO Finance LLC, or our ratings on issues of DJO's subsidiaries. The add-on completes the refinancing of a term loan that had been due in 2014. DJO is a Vista, Calif.-based medical device manufacturer. The add-on is a follow-up to DJO's recent refinancing. (Please see the research update on DJO, published March 5, 2012, and the recovery report on DJO, published March 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect.) As we cited in our March 5, 2012, research update, the transactions improve DJO's liquidity by extending the maturity of about half of its debt and expanding headroom under DJO's loan covenants. There is not a material increase in the total amount of debt or interest expense. The rating on DJO overwhelmingly reflects our expectation that DJO's financial profile will continue to be characterized by very high debt leverage and nominal free cash flows. Over the medium term, we expect low-single-digit annual revenue growth, broadly in line with volume growth for the markets it serves, and relatively stable profit margins. We consider DJO's business risk profile to be "fair," in accordance with our criteria. Uncertain third-party reimbursement and coverage for DJO's products overshadows relatively stable demand for them. (New York Ratings Team)