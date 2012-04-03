(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on Tuesday, April 3, 2012 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time to discuss Standard & Poor's first public rating on a public-private partnership project in the U.S., the Elizabeth River Crossings for the Virginia Midtown Tunnel project. We will discuss our 'BBB-' ratings on the $675 million senior lien revenue bonds and $422 million federal loan under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovative Act (TIFIA) program. The speakers for the call from the Standard & Poor's Project and Infrastructure Ratings Team are Jodi Hecht and Matthew Hobby. After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be available to answer your questions.

The Standard & Poor's research update on the Elizabeth River Crossings rating can be accessed by clicking here.

