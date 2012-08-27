August 27 - On Aug. 27, 2012, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) for $2.6 billion of cash and the assumption of
$1.6 billion of DTAG's debt.
-- We believe the acquisition, if approved, will aid Hertz's competitive
position, expanding its reach in the leisure car rental segment. The effect on
its financial profile will depend on the added acquisition debt and expected
improved earnings.
-- We are placing our ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit
ratings, on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its major operating subsidiary,
Hertz Corp., on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We will evaluate Hertz's business risk and financial risk profiles,
pro forma for the DTAG acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch listing.
Rating Action
On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Park Ridge, N.J.-based auto and equipment renter Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
and its major operating subsidiary, Hertz Corp., on CreditWatch with negative
implications. We based these actions on the company's announcement earlier
today that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor
Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) for $2.6 billion of cash and the
assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's debt.
Rationale
The $2.6 billion acquisition would be funded through a combination of Hertz's
cash, DTAG's cash, and debt, for which Hertz has committed financing. Hertz
would also assume $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt. Hertz has indicated it
expects at least $160 million of annual cost synergies, in addition to revenue
opportunities from combining the two companies.
This is Hertz's third attempt to acquire DTAG since April 2010, with each bid
becoming increasingly more costly.
Hertz's operating and financial performance has been improving, with EBITDA
interest coverage of 4.6x, a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of
22%, debt to capital of 87%, and debt to EBITDA of 4.3x for the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012. Pro forma for the acquisition, we will assess the effect
of the incremental debt on Hertz's credit metrics.
Hertz's acquisition of DTAG would increase its market share in the U.S. There
currently are three major on-airport car rental companies: Hertz, Avis Budget
Group Inc. (parent of the Avis and Budget brands), and Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Co. (parent of the Enterprise, Alamo, and National brands), each with
approximately a 30% market share. DTAG accounts for most of the balance.
DTAG focuses on the leisure segment, which has been faster growing and more
profitable than business rentals over the past few years, while Hertz serves a
mixture of business and leisure travelers. The acquisition, which requires
regulatory approval and the divestiture of certain assets (including Hertz's
modest leisure Advantage brand and some DTAG airport locations), will increase
Hertz's penetration in the leisure segment, giving it a brand that can compete
aggressively without undermining Hertz's pricing structure.
Our current ratings on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Hertz Corp. reflect an
aggressive financial profile and the price-competitive, cyclical nature of
on-airport car rentals and equipment rentals. The ratings also incorporate the
company's position as the largest global car rental company and the strong
cash flow its businesses generate.
CreditWatch
We will evaluate Hertz's business risk and financial risk profiles, pro forma
for the Dollar Thrifty acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch. We believe a
downgrade, if any, would be limited to one notch. Alternatively, we could
affirm the ratings if we believe the post-merger increase in earnings and cash
flow more than offsets the incremental debt.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged; CreditWatch Action
To From
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
Hertz Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 6 6
Hertz Corp.
Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B
Recovery Rating 5 5
Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV
Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 4 4