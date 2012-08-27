August 27 - On Aug. 27, 2012, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) for $2.6 billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's debt.

-- We believe the acquisition, if approved, will aid Hertz's competitive position, expanding its reach in the leisure car rental segment. The effect on its financial profile will depend on the added acquisition debt and expected improved earnings.

-- We are placing our ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit ratings, on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its major operating subsidiary, Hertz Corp., on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will evaluate Hertz's business risk and financial risk profiles, pro forma for the DTAG acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch listing. Rating Action On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Park Ridge, N.J.-based auto and equipment renter Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its major operating subsidiary, Hertz Corp., on CreditWatch with negative implications. We based these actions on the company's announcement earlier today that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) for $2.6 billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's debt. Rationale The $2.6 billion acquisition would be funded through a combination of Hertz's cash, DTAG's cash, and debt, for which Hertz has committed financing. Hertz would also assume $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt. Hertz has indicated it expects at least $160 million of annual cost synergies, in addition to revenue opportunities from combining the two companies. This is Hertz's third attempt to acquire DTAG since April 2010, with each bid becoming increasingly more costly. Hertz's operating and financial performance has been improving, with EBITDA interest coverage of 4.6x, a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 22%, debt to capital of 87%, and debt to EBITDA of 4.3x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Pro forma for the acquisition, we will assess the effect of the incremental debt on Hertz's credit metrics. Hertz's acquisition of DTAG would increase its market share in the U.S. There currently are three major on-airport car rental companies: Hertz, Avis Budget Group Inc. (parent of the Avis and Budget brands), and Enterprise Rent-A-Car Co. (parent of the Enterprise, Alamo, and National brands), each with approximately a 30% market share. DTAG accounts for most of the balance. DTAG focuses on the leisure segment, which has been faster growing and more profitable than business rentals over the past few years, while Hertz serves a mixture of business and leisure travelers. The acquisition, which requires regulatory approval and the divestiture of certain assets (including Hertz's modest leisure Advantage brand and some DTAG airport locations), will increase Hertz's penetration in the leisure segment, giving it a brand that can compete aggressively without undermining Hertz's pricing structure. Our current ratings on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Hertz Corp. reflect an aggressive financial profile and the price-competitive, cyclical nature of on-airport car rentals and equipment rentals. The ratings also incorporate the company's position as the largest global car rental company and the strong cash flow its businesses generate. CreditWatch We will evaluate Hertz's business risk and financial risk profiles, pro forma for the Dollar Thrifty acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch. We believe a downgrade, if any, would be limited to one notch. Alternatively, we could affirm the ratings if we believe the post-merger increase in earnings and cash flow more than offsets the incremental debt. Related Criteria And Research

To From Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Hertz Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 6 6 Hertz Corp. Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB

Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B

Recovery Rating 5 5 Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 4 4