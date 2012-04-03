(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Reform of Public Sector has no Rating Impact on SEPI here

April 3 - Fitch Ratings says that plans to reform the Spanish public sector have no rating impact on Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI; 'A'/Negative/'F1'). On 16 March 2012, the Spanish government approved a plan for restructuring and streamlining the public sector in Spain. The majority of state-owned companies are to be placed under SEPI's guidance. The entity is 100% owned by the Spanish state, accountable to the Ministry of Economy, and has considerable experience in both restructuring and selling public companies. The Spanish government has stated that in the first restructuring phase it will rationalise public sector entities in three ways: through closures or mergers; the sale of public companies; or facilitating their winding up. There will be a second phase of restructuring over a longer period. SEPI provides strategic planning and restructuring for non-quoted companies in its portfolio, which will be affected by the initial phase. A total of 24 public sector entities will be eliminated. SEPI will face further pressure in phase two as most of the companies in its portfolio will register losses and it may need to be active in the restructuring process. However, Fitch expects the government to provide funding or capital injections to SEPI. The agency will continue to monitor developments in the public sector, which may directly affect SEPI. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)