(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone
conference call on Tuesday, April 3, 2012 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Savings
Time to discuss Standard & Poor's first public rating on a public-private
partnership project in the U.S., the Elizabeth River Crossings for the Virginia
Midtown Tunnel project. We will discuss our 'BBB-' ratings on the $675 million
senior lien revenue bonds and $422 million federal loan under the Transportation
Infrastructure Finance and Innovative Act (TIFIA) program. The speakers for the
call from the Standard & Poor's Project and Infrastructure Ratings Team are Jodi
Hecht and Matthew Hobby. After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional
team members will be available to answer your questions.
The Standard & Poor's research update on the Elizabeth River Crossings
rating can be accessed by clicking here.
