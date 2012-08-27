Overview -- We recently revised our rating outlook on Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC), to negative from stable. -- We are revising our rating outlooks on Caesars Linq and Caesars Octavius, indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of CEC, to negative from stable, because we believe their credit quality is linked to that of CEC. -- The negative outlook reflects weaker than expected operating performance at CEC and our view of the linkage between Linq, Octavius, and CEC. Rating Action On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Las Vegas-based Caesars Linq LLC and Caesars Octavius LLC to negative from stable. We affirmed all other ratings on the entities, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating. The outlook revision follows the recent revision of our rating outlook on Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC), to negative from stable. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Caesars Linq LLC and Caesars Octavius LLC (the subsidiary borrowers) reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," according to our rating criteria. Our assessment of the subsidiary borrowers' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects the aggressive financial policy and weak credit profile of the parent, Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC). Although the subsidiary borrowers are structured as unrestricted subsidiaries of CEC, we believe their credit quality is linked to that of CEC. We are concerned that a bankruptcy at CEC could cause a bankruptcy at the subsidiary borrowers, if management decides it is in its best interest to include the subsidiary borrowers in a broader bankruptcy proceeding. Beyond the structural linkage related to CEC's controlling position, the subsidiary borrowers also rely on approximately $50 million of fixed lease payments from the direct parent Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC). These lease payments began to ramp up following the opening of the Octavius Tower earlier this year and will be the majority of cash flows available to service debt each year under our performance expectations. While these lease payments offer steady cash flow streams sufficient to meet debt service needs, given CEC's weak credit profile (including operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 12x and EBITDA coverage of interest of just 0.9x as of June 30, 2012), we believe this level of fixed-lease payment could challenge CEOC's ability to meet its own debt obligations in the event performance trends deteriorate. Our recent revision of CEC's outlook to negative reflected weaker-than-expected performance in the second quarter, particularly in Las Vegas, and a revision of our 2012 expectations. We now expect relatively flat EBITDA in 2012 (pro forma for the divestiture of Harrah's St. Louis, expected to close later this year). Our 2012 performance assumptions incorporate flat to modestly down property EBITDA for Caesars' Las Vegas region and 10% to 15% declines at its Atlantic City properties. That said, we expect a return to at least modest growth in Las Vegas in 2013 and expect weakness in the Atlantic City region to moderate somewhat. Our expectations for at least modest growth in CEC's consolidated EBITDA in 2013, combined with $985 million of cash on the balance sheet and no outstanding borrowings under a $1.1 billion revolving credit facility at June 30, 2012 (although availability is subject to compliance with a senior secured leverage ratio covenant and offset by outstanding letters of credit), should provide sufficient liquidity to meet debt service obligations and capital spending needs, while facilitating covenant compliance through the end of 2013. Our assessment of the subsidiary borrowers' business risk profile as vulnerable reflects construction risk associated with the retail, dining, and entertainment corridor (Linq). While we view the Linq development favorably, because the location and product offering seem promising, there is uncertainty regarding the success it will achieve, because its open-air, mid-tier, retail and entertainment product offering is somewhat unique and untested in the Las Vegas market. These weaknesses are somewhat offset by our expectation that visitation to the Las Vegas Strip will keep growing modestly, allowing the additional hotel capacity at Caesars Palace to be absorbed. We view Linq's center-Strip location favorably, and believe high foot traffic will attract potential retail tenants. Finally, CEC's $100 million completion guarantee, and its interest guarantee until both Octavius and Linq commence operations, is a credit strength, despite CEC's weak credit profile. Under our long-term performance expectations, we believe CEOC can sustain its fixed-lease payments, and forecast EBITDA at Linq to stabilize in the low-$40 million area. Without the overhang of CEC's weak credit profile, our projected credit measures once the projects are fully operational, including total debt to EBITDA below 5.0x and EBITDA coverage of interest above 2x, could otherwise be supportive of a one-notch higher rating on the subsidiary borrowers. Liquidity Given the subsidiary borrowers' sources and uses of cash and incorporating our performance expectations, the subsidiary borrowers have an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Lease payments from CEOC began in the first quarter of 2012 following the opening of the Octavius Tower, and will be insufficient to fully meet total interest expense. Our liquidity assessment also takes into account the prefunded 15-month interest reserve and recognizes the flexibility that the gradual opening of components of the overall project allows, as well as the support of CEC's interest guarantee, if necessary. Additional expectations and assumptions in our assessment of the subsidiary borrowers' liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We believe net sources would be positive during the first full year of operations of Linq (assuming a third-quarter 2013 opening), even if EBITDA falls 15% short of our current expectations. Liquidity sources consist of slightly above $500 million, including the equity contribution by CEC, available to meet construction costs and interest payments. In addition, fixed-lease payments from CEOC began in the first quarter of 2012, following the opening of the standard guest rooms in Octavius Tower. Lease payments are scheduled to step up with the opening of the villas in the second half of 2012, and are likely to reach the full $50 million annual run rate on opening of the Linq casino in the third quarter of 2013. Financial covenants include a maximum total net first-lien leverage ratio of 4.75x, which would begin to be measured with the fourth full quarter ending after both Octavius and Linq have opened, and a minimum EBITDA requirement solely during the first three quarters after both Octavius and Linq have opened. There is also a provision in the credit facility whereby CEC will guarantee compliance with the leverage covenant by making or arranging equity cure payments, if needed, up to a total aggregate amount of $50 million. Debt maturities are limited to 1% annual amortization of the $450 million term loan until its maturity in 2017, although a cash flow sweep mechanism would be in effect if total net first-lien leverage is greater than 2.5x. Outlook Our rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the linkage between the credit quality of Linq and Octavius and CEC, despite our belief that the financing package and other liquidity enhancements, including a 15-month interest reserve, provide ample liquidity to meet debt service obligations. We could lower the ratings on CEC, and in turn the subsidiary borrowers, if Caesars' weak performance trends in the second quarter continue, or if we no longer believe that Caesars' EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2013 and that positive momentum will start to build again in the Las Vegas region. Without growth in 2013 and an expectation for positive operating momentum to continue into 2014, we believe CEC could otherwise be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to restructure its debt obligations. Given CEC's very weak credit measures and limited capacity for debt repayment, a revision of the outlook to stable or positive rating momentum would require meaningful outperformance relative to our forecast. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Caesars Linq LLC Caesars Octavius LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Caesars Linq LLC Caesars Octavius LLC Senior Secured Local Currency B Recovery Rating 2