Overview

-- Brazil-based beef processor Rodopa intends to issue unsecured notes to reinforce its liquidity position and fund its capital expenditures.

-- Rodopa is small and highly concentrated in commodity fresh beef, but it holds a niche position that enables it to extract higher margins than peers.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' global scale and 'brBB' Brazil national scale corporate credit ratings to Rodopa, and our 'B-' global scale issue rating to the senior unsecured notes proposed by the company's subsidiary.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Rodopa's capital structure and liquidity will improve, assuming that the company succeeds in issuing the proposed notes. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' global scale and 'brBB' Brazil national scale corporate credit ratings to Brazilian beef processor Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue rating to the senior unsecured notes proposed by subsidiary Rodopa Finance S.A. (RF; not rated). Rodopa's indirect parent, Forte Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda. (not rated), is to unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the proposed notes. The rating on RF's senior unsecured notes is the same as the global scale corporate credit rating on Rodopa. We believe these notes' subordination to other secured debt is insignificant because secured debt amounts represent only a small fraction of Rodopa's adjusted total assets. The company plans to use part of the proceeds to amortize its short-term debt and the reminder to finance its capital expenditures. Rationale The ratings on Rodopa reflect the company's weak liquidity, some refinancing risks this year, exposure to the volatile Brazilian beef industry, and competition from much bigger players. We also factor into our ratings the company's somewhat aggressive growth strategy and expected high working capital requirements to sustain its growth. We expect this will result in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the next few years, which Rodopa will most likely finance through additional debt. Partially offsetting these risks is the company's operating flexibility as a result of its higher capacity for deboning than for slaughtering. We also see as a mitigating factor the favorable macroeconomic scenario in Brazil, as higher purchasing power increases consumption and demand for beef and intensifies the company's focus on the niche markets that command higher margins. Rodopa's business profile is vulnerable. The company is a small protein processor compared with its domestic peers, with a much narrower portfolio because it focuses only on fresh beef--a high commoditized product. It also has limited geographic diversification. It has concentrated its entire beef production and 80% of its sales in Brazil and specifically in a few states. This reduces its bargaining power with cattle suppliers and exposes it to higher cattle price fluctuations and cyclicality of demand. Partially offsetting these negatives are the favorable domestic demand that has contributed to the company's ability to pass on inflation pressures to prices; production that supplies states where income yield per person is higher; and its strategy of targeting a niche market segment of small retailers, whose good services and distribution add aggregate value to the product. These factors helped Rodopa sustain EBITDA margins of about 8% in 2011, in line with its major competitors in the domestic market despite its much lower scale. We expect Rodopa's EBITDA margins to be about 6% to 8% during the next few years. On the one hand, forecasted cattle prices are lower for 2012, based on the higher availability of cattle resulting from increasing female slaughtering. On the other hand, the price also depends on global supply and demand, and the reduction of the cattle herd in significant beef-producing countries such as the U.S. could put some pricing pressures on raw materials and reduce margins somewhat. Top-line revenues should get a boost from the still favorable economic fundamentals for beef, with demand growing mainly in the domestic economy. We view Rodopa's financial profile as aggressive. The company has historically reported low debt and leverage. However, its robust expansion plan for the next five years, toward more than doubling its slaughtering capacity, should result in negative FOCF generation. We believe Rodopa will use additional debt to fund the capital expenditures and working capital requirements it will need to make to support this growth, increasing its total debt-to-EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratios to close to 3.5x to 4.0x and 12%, respectively, beginning this year, from 2.5x and 16.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011. The federal and state governments' reimbursement of some taxes will offset part of the impact. Liquidity We assess Rodopa's liquidity as weak, and consider this as a limiting factor for the ratings. Rodopa's cash reserves totaled Brazilian reais (R$) 34.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with short-term debt of R$105.9 million and expected cash flow generation of about a negative R$43.9 million. If Rodopa can extend its debt maturities and issue long-term notes, we expect it will generate negative FOCF for the next four years to cover its higher capital expenditures and working capital needs to ramp up production--remaining dependent on additional debt to sustain its growth strategy. These capital expenditures are highly discretionary, however, and the company will make them only if it finds adequate funding. Our liquidity assessment, which doesn't encompass the benefits of the notes issuance, includes several assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources (including cash and FFO) being insufficient to cover uses (working capital needs, capital expenditures, and short-term debt), at 0.40x and 0.68x in December 2012 and 2013, respectively;

-- Assumed cash uses including capital expenditures of about R$18.3 million, short-term maturities of R$105.6 million, and working capital needs of R$51.6 million; and

-- No significant dividend distributions to shareholders. If Rodopa successfully issues the notes and uses the proceeds to pay down its short-term debt, we could reassess its liquidity as "less than adequate," which would improve our assessment of its credit quality. Currently, the company has no financial covenants. Outlook The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation that Rodopa's capital structure and liquidity will improve. We could raise the rating if it extends its debt maturities and reduces its refinancing needs, allowing us to reassess its liquidity position to "less than adequate," while it maintains margins of about 6% to 8% and adequate credit metrics for its rating category after investing in the expansion of its beef-processing capacity. We could downgrade Rodopa if it fails to improve its capital structure, or if market trends reverse, hurting its margins and therefore its credit metrics. Ratings List New Rating Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda Corporate Credit Rating Global scale B-/Positive/-- National scale brBB/Positive/-- Rodopa Finance S.A. Senior Unsecured B- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)