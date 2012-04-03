Overview
-- Brazil-based beef processor Rodopa intends to issue unsecured notes to
reinforce its liquidity position and fund its capital expenditures.
-- Rodopa is small and highly concentrated in commodity fresh beef, but
it holds a niche position that enables it to extract higher margins than peers.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' global scale and 'brBB' Brazil national
scale corporate credit ratings to Rodopa, and our 'B-' global scale issue
rating to the senior unsecured notes proposed by the company's subsidiary.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Rodopa's capital
structure and liquidity will improve, assuming that the company succeeds in
issuing the proposed notes.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' global
scale and 'brBB' Brazil national scale corporate credit ratings to Brazilian
beef processor Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda. At the same time,
we assigned our 'B-' issue rating to the senior unsecured notes proposed by
subsidiary Rodopa Finance S.A. (RF; not rated). Rodopa's indirect parent,
Forte Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda. (not rated), is to unconditionally
and irrevocably guarantee the proposed notes.
The rating on RF's senior unsecured notes is the same as the global scale
corporate credit rating on Rodopa. We believe these notes' subordination to
other secured debt is insignificant because secured debt amounts represent
only a small fraction of Rodopa's adjusted total assets. The company plans to
use part of the proceeds to amortize its short-term debt and the reminder to
finance its capital expenditures.
Rationale
The ratings on Rodopa reflect the company's weak liquidity, some refinancing
risks this year, exposure to the volatile Brazilian beef industry, and
competition from much bigger players. We also factor into our ratings the
company's somewhat aggressive growth strategy and expected high working
capital requirements to sustain its growth. We expect this will result in
negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the next few years,
which Rodopa will most likely finance through additional debt. Partially
offsetting these risks is the company's operating flexibility as a result of
its higher capacity for deboning than for slaughtering. We also see as a
mitigating factor the favorable macroeconomic scenario in Brazil, as higher
purchasing power increases consumption and demand for beef and intensifies the
company's focus on the niche markets that command higher margins.
Rodopa's business profile is vulnerable. The company is a small protein
processor compared with its domestic peers, with a much narrower portfolio
because it focuses only on fresh beef--a high commoditized product. It also
has limited geographic diversification. It has concentrated its entire beef
production and 80% of its sales in Brazil and specifically in a few states.
This reduces its bargaining power with cattle suppliers and exposes it to
higher cattle price fluctuations and cyclicality of demand. Partially
offsetting these negatives are the favorable domestic demand that has
contributed to the company's ability to pass on inflation pressures to prices;
production that supplies states where income yield per person is higher; and
its strategy of targeting a niche market segment of small retailers, whose
good services and distribution add aggregate value to the product. These
factors helped Rodopa sustain EBITDA margins of about 8% in 2011, in line with
its major competitors in the domestic market despite its much lower scale.
We expect Rodopa's EBITDA margins to be about 6% to 8% during the next few
years. On the one hand, forecasted cattle prices are lower for 2012, based on
the higher availability of cattle resulting from increasing female
slaughtering. On the other hand, the price also depends on global supply and
demand, and the reduction of the cattle herd in significant beef-producing
countries such as the U.S. could put some pricing pressures on raw materials
and reduce margins somewhat. Top-line revenues should get a boost from the
still favorable economic fundamentals for beef, with demand growing mainly in
the domestic economy.
We view Rodopa's financial profile as aggressive. The company has historically
reported low debt and leverage. However, its robust expansion plan for the
next five years, toward more than doubling its slaughtering capacity, should
result in negative FOCF generation. We believe Rodopa will use additional debt
to fund the capital expenditures and working capital requirements it will need
to make to support this growth, increasing its total debt-to-EBITDA and funds
from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratios to close to 3.5x to 4.0x and 12%,
respectively, beginning this year, from 2.5x and 16.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The federal and state governments' reimbursement of some taxes will offset
part of the impact.
Liquidity
We assess Rodopa's liquidity as weak, and consider this as a limiting factor
for the ratings. Rodopa's cash reserves totaled Brazilian reais (R$) 34.8
million as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with short-term debt of R$105.9 million
and expected cash flow generation of about a negative R$43.9 million. If
Rodopa can extend its debt maturities and issue long-term notes, we expect it
will generate negative FOCF for the next four years to cover its higher
capital expenditures and working capital needs to ramp up
production--remaining dependent on additional debt to sustain its growth
strategy. These capital expenditures are highly discretionary, however, and
the company will make them only if it finds adequate funding.
Our liquidity assessment, which doesn't encompass the benefits of the notes
issuance, includes several assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash and FFO) being insufficient to cover
uses (working capital needs, capital expenditures, and short-term debt), at
0.40x and 0.68x in December 2012 and 2013, respectively;
-- Assumed cash uses including capital expenditures of about R$18.3
million, short-term maturities of R$105.6 million, and working capital needs
of R$51.6 million; and
-- No significant dividend distributions to shareholders.
If Rodopa successfully issues the notes and uses the proceeds to pay down its
short-term debt, we could reassess its liquidity as "less than adequate,"
which would improve our assessment of its credit quality. Currently, the
company has no financial covenants.
Outlook
The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation that Rodopa's capital
structure and liquidity will improve. We could raise the rating if it extends
its debt maturities and reduces its refinancing needs, allowing us to reassess
its liquidity position to "less than adequate," while it maintains margins of
about 6% to 8% and adequate credit metrics for its rating category after
investing in the expansion of its beef-processing capacity. We could downgrade
Rodopa if it fails to improve its capital structure, or if market trends
reverse, hurting its margins and therefore its credit metrics.
Ratings List
New Rating
Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda
Corporate Credit Rating
Global scale B-/Positive/--
National scale brBB/Positive/--
Rodopa Finance S.A.
Senior Unsecured B-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)