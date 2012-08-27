(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Diagnosticos da
America S.A. (DASA):
--Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--Outstanding unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BB+';
--National Scale rating at 'AA (bra)';
--Local debentures issuance due to 2016 at 'AA (bra)'.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating of DASA's subsidiary:
--DASA Finance Corporation IDR at 'BB+'.
The corporate Rating Outlook is Stable.
DASA's credit ratings reflect its positive track record of strong and growing
operating cash flow generation combined with low leverage levels. The ratings
are also supported by the company's leading position in the Brazilian medical
diagnostics industry and a strong and diversified portfolio of services. DASA
continues to be managed with a conservative financial strategy, which uses a mix
of debt and equity to fund growth. Further factored into DASA's ratings is its
presence in many areas of the diagnostic industry and its cash flow
diversification with multiple counterparties.
Considerations that limit DASA's ratings are its recently changed business
model, with greater focus on medical excellence and efficiency that in the short
term should lead to pressure on operating margins and free cash flow generation.
The recurring changes in the company's operational strategies and in its
management team have also been incorporated as rating constraints. DASA's
ratings are also limited by the rapid consolidation of the diagnostic industry,
competitive pressures, and the need to manage reputational risks.
Strong Business Position
As the leading provider of diagnostic services in Brazil, DASA is able to
provide an array of services not offered by its competitors. DASA is the largest
company in a fragmented industry with an estimated 11% market share. Its size,
recognized reputation, multibrand portfolio, and broad geographic
diversification are competitive advantages. Besides the outpatient and impatient
services, which represent around 84% of the company's revenues, DASA also
operates lab-to-lab services (10% of its revenues) and offers services to public
entities (i.e. governments). DASA's mix of services is distributed between
clinical analysis and imaging tests (57%/43%). The company's strategy is to
increase its share of imaging services because of their higher profitability;
nevertheless, the greater market opportunities are still related to clinical
analysis testing, which should continue to support the current mix level going
forward.
Change in Business Model; Short-Term Impact on Margins
Fitch sees as credit positive DASA's current shareholders with long-term focus,
and strong and conservative track record in managing business in the healthcare
industry. Over the last five years, the company's management has passed through
different phases due to the influence of its main shareholder. At this stage,
DASA' strategy is focused on long-term medical excellence and quality of service
combined with adequate profitability.
DASA has taken several initiatives to improve customer service, medical
excellence and efficiency, which have had an effect on cost and expenses. Over
the last three quarters, DASA's operating margins have been pressured by the
ramp-up of several new patient service centers (PSCs), integration costs,
equipment replacement, and call center changes. Fitch expects EBITDA to decline
to BRL500 million in 2012 from BRL538 million in 2011, before rebounding in
2013. Fitch does not expect any relevant acquisition in the short term as DASA
is focused on organic growth and the restructuring process, which should
continue through 2013.
Free Cash Flow Under Pressure in 2012
DASA generated BRL538 million of EBITDA during 2011. For the latest 12-month
(LTM) period ended on June 30, 2012, EBITDA reached BRL503 million, which was
strongly affected by several factors related to the restructuring. Per Fitch's
expectations going forward, DASA's margins should be in the range of 21%-23%,
reflecting its new business model, a divergence from past target of 23%-25%. For
the LTM ended June 30, 2012, DASA posted BRL243 million of funds from operations
(FFO) and BRL209 million as cash flow from operations (CFFO). During the period,
free cash flow (FCF) generation was negative BRL229 million. Fitch does not
expect DASA to significantly recover its FCF in 2012, as capex should be around
BRL250 million.
Leverage Remains Adequate; Weak Liquidity
DASA has a good track record of maintaining an adequate capital structure,
demonstrated by its four-year (2008-2011) average net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1,8x.
As of June 30, 2012, the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 2.0x, compared
to 1.7x and 1.5x, in 2011 and 2010, respectively. As previously mentioned this
slightly increase in leverage reflects the lower EBITDA generation. Fitch
expects the company's 2012 total debt/EBITDA ratio to be approximately 2.0x.
As of June 30, 2012, DASA's total consolidated debt was BRL1.1 billion, which
primarily consists of BRL711 million of local debentures, BRL158 million of
commercial paper, and BRL59 million of senior notes. DASA has a low level of
cash relative to short-term debt, a risk mitigated to a degree by the low
volatility of its cash flow generation. As of June 30, 2012, cash and marketable
securities were BRL135 million while short-term debt was BRL229 million.
Approval from CADE of MD1's Merger Still Pending
Fitch expects a favorable outcome of DASA's merger with MD1 Diagnosticos S.A
from the anti-trust authority CADE with few restrictions on operations in Rio de
Janeiro. In October 2011, DASA signed a reversibility agreement with CADE, in
which CADE stated that the company could carry on with the incorporations but
had to keep the brands separated. DASA is still operating with the nine
different companies from MD1. A full range of synergies should be reached as
soon as they are able to integrate all operations. At the moment, the
supply-chain and logistics are already integrated but further improvements in
synergies are expected.
Favorable Outlook for the Brazilian Healthcare Industry
DASA's business model is expected to continue to benefit from the long-term
positive fundamentals of the under-penetrated Brazilian healthcare market. The
improved socio-economic environment during the last few years has increased
Brazilian per capita GDP levels and has lowered unemployment. These factors have
enabled many people to switch from public healthcare to private healthcare. For
2012 and 2013, Fitch expects an increase in GDP of 2.5% and 4.5%, respectively.
The availability of a larger number of diagnostic tests, as well as an aging
population, should also support the increase of sector demand over the next few
years.
Key Rating Drivers
Ratings upgrades could occur as a result of a successful outcome from the
current change in business strategy, leading to sustainable operating margins
and CFFO. Ratings downgrades would most likely be driven by large debt-financed
acquisitions that move the company's capital structure away from historical
levels, a change in management's strategy with regard to the conservative
capital structure, and/or a deterioration in the company's reputation and
leading market position.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)