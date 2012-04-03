(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 3 - -- Bermuda-based Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. announced its intention to issue perpetual preferred shares.

-- We are assigning a rating of 'BBB-' to this proposed share issuance.

-- We are expecting to classify the issuance as having "intermediate equity content," according to our criteria.

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd.'s (Aspen; BBB+/Stable/--; core operating companies rated A/Stable/--) proposed perpetual preferred share issuance. The issuance will have a fixed rate and be callable after five years. The ratings are subject to confirmation of the final terms and conditions of the issue. The issue is made under Aspen's universal shelf registration program (see "Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. Shelf Registration Assigned Preliminary Ratings," published on Dec. 20, 2010). The ratings reflect our standard notching for subordinated debt issues, which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on the issuer. We have analyzed and rated the proposed preference share issuance on the understanding that:

-- The notes will be subordinate to senior creditors, and

-- The issues are structured to be eligible for regulatory solvency purposes. We understand that Aspen plans to issue these instruments to take advantage of current financing conditions. We expect Aspen's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage ratios to remain within tolerances that are consistent with our credit ratings on Aspen. We expect to classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" under our hybrid capital criteria, subject to our review of the final terms. We include such securities up to a maximum of 25% in our calculation of total adjusted capital, which forms the basis of our consolidated risk-based capital analysis of insurance and reinsurance companies. The inclusion is based on our understanding that the issue is considered eligible for regulatory solvency, and the aggregate amount of included issues being no more than the total eligible for regulatory solvency. Our classification of the issue in the "intermediate equity content" category may change if the Bermuda Monetary Authority group solvency requirements preclude the issue from being eligible as regulatory capital. The issuance terms allow the issuer to vary the terms of the preference shares or exchange them for new securities, without the consent of any holders, in the case of such a capital disqualification event. However, no such variation would change the dividend payable, the liquidation preference, or the ranking of the preference shares. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008