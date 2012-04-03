(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating on the following
Birmingham, MI's (the city) bonds:
--Approximately $4.5 million general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2002;
--Approximately $3.8 million GO bonds, series 2008;
--Approximately $1.48 million GO refunding bonds, series 2003;
--Approximately $8.8 million GO refunding bonds, series 2004;
--Approximately $8.7 million GO refunding bonds, series 2006.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied on all taxable
property within the city.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Birmingham's strong financial management is
supported by conservative budgeting and consistently high financial reserves.
The city is active in managing its budget to align spending with available
resources. Its operations feature good financial flexibility, including an
operating tax rate that remains below the permitted level.
DECLINES IN VALUATION POSE CHALLENGE: After a period of steady growth, the
city's taxable assessed value (TAV) has experienced declines. Stabilization and
modest growth are projected by the city going forward, which Fitch believes is
reasonable based on recent strong growth in building permits issued by city.
ABOVE-AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE: The city's above average socioeconomic profile
is characterized by an affluent and well-educated population and unemployment
levels below state and national levels.
MODERATE DIRECT DEBT LEVELS: The city's direct debt levels are manageable and
its pension system is well-funded.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND FLEXIBILITY
Birmingham's financial performance results from strong and proactive management,
including long-term budgeting and capital planning. The city maintains good
financial flexibility, including sizable fund balances, operating taxing
margins, and adjustable discretionary spending. In response to declines in
property valuations and cuts and volatility in state aid, the city has reduced
expenditures to ensure budget balance. Reductions included cutting about 21
staff positions in the last two years.
The city's fiscal year 2009 unreserved, undesignated general fund balance
equaled $11.4 million or a sizable 41.8% of spending, up from $10.4 million or
38.1% the prior year. The fiscal year 2010 unreserved, undesignated general fund
balance dropped to $10.4 million (38.8% of spending), reflecting a modest
drawdown to finance capital projects. For fiscal year 2011, the city reported a
general fund ending balance of $13.1 million and an unrestricted fund balance
(the sum of the unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54)
of $12.3 million, or 50.1% of spending.
Based on current budgeted figures, fiscal year 2012 operations are expected to
produce a general fund balance estimated at about $12 million, which represents
a draw-down of about $1 million from the prior year. Year-to-date general fund
expenditures through Jan. 31, 2012 are currently 3% under budget. Current
estimates indicate that the draw-down may not be necessary, due to stronger than
expected revenue performance, particularly license and permit and
intergovernmental revenues, and expenditures estimated to come in under budget,
including multiple staff positions that are budgeted but remain unfilled.
VALUATION DECLINES POSE CHALLENGES
The city's market value per capita (over $200,000 as of fiscal year 2011)
continues at high levels. With the June 30, 2008 valuation, however, the city
began experiencing consecutive annual declines through 2011. Taxable assessed
value declined by 3.6% as of the June 30, 2009 valuation, and declined further
by 7.2% and 4.9%, as of the 2010 and 2011 valuations, respectively. The city is
projecting flat performance for the 2012 valuation and modest growth for 2013
(1%), based on market improvement, including increases in building permits for
both residential and commercial properties.
ABOVE-AVERAGE ECONOMY AND MODERATE DEBT LEVELS
Birmingham, Michigan is an affluent community located in Oakland County, 20
miles north of Detroit. The city has a vibrant downtown area, which is
continuing to expand with the addition of new restaurants and retail
establishments. The city's wealth levels are well-above state and national
averages. Per capita money income is at 279% and 260% of the state and national
levels, respectively. Educational attainment levels are also elevated and well
above the nation's, with about 75% of city residents completing a bachelor's
degree or higher, compared with about 28% for the national average. The city's
unemployment rate for 2011 was 6.4%. This was well below the state and national
rates for the same period of 10.4% and 9%, respectively.
Birmingham has no plans for near-term debt issuance, relying instead on internal
resources for capital financing. The city's debt burden is moderate, with direct
debt at about $2,122 per capita or about 1% of market value. Overall net debt
ratios are above-average at $6,910 per capita or 3.3% of market value,
reflecting sizable issuances by Birmingham School District. City pension funding
is strong at 93.8% as of June 30, 2010, though this represents a drop in funded
levels from 99.5% a year prior.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011;
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011.
(New York Ratings Team)