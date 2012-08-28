(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We have reviewed the action plan of Luxembourg-based Dexia LdG Banque S.A. (DLG) for its covered bond program under our updated counterparty criteria, which took effect on July 12, 2012. -- We are lowering our long-term rating on the program to 'A-' from 'AA' and our short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1+' and keeping the ratings on CreditWatch negative. -- Certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying our criteria for rating covered bonds are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result. -- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on or before Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date for the updated criteria, after concluding our assessment of counterparty risk. FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term credit ratings on Luxembourg-based Dexia LdG Banque S.A.'s (DLG) public-sector covered bond program and related series to 'A-' from 'AA' and its short-term credit ratings to 'A-2' from 'A-1+'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 2011. Today's rating actions follow our review of DLG's action plan for its covered bond program under our updated rating criteria. We published an update of our methodology and assumptions for assessing counterparty and supporting party risk in covered bonds (collectively "counterparty risk") on May 31, 2012 (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions" and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions" on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The long-term rating on DLG's public-sector covered bond program is constrained by the maximum potential rating according to our weak link and counterparty criteria, which indicate a rating lower than 'AA'(see also "Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link," published Feb. 13, 2012). We have therefore lowered our long-term ratings on DLG's public-sector covered bond program and related series to the maximum potential rating, 'A-'. This reflects the updated criteria and DLG's action plan, which is to be put in place by the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013. Correspondingly, we have also lowered the short-term ratings to 'A-2'. If DLG were not to fully implement the action plan by the transition date for our criteria, we might lower the long-term covered bond rating further, toward the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Dexia Credit Local (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2). We consider that the issuer, DLG, is a core entity of Dexia Credit Local and therefore use the ICR on Dexia Credit Local to apply potential notches of uplift as the starting point for the covered bond rating, according to "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009. We originally placed the ratings on DLG's covered bond program on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 22, 2011, due to uncertainties about the outcome of the restructuring of the Dexia Group and its effect on the ratings (see "Ratings On Dexia LdG Banque's Public-Sector Covered Bonds Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Counterparty Downgrade"). The ratings remained on CreditWatch negative on May 16, 2012, to reflect the issuer's creditworthiness and the level of overcollateralization for the covered bond program (see "Ratings Lowered On Dexia LdG Banque's Covered Bonds To Reflect Transfer Of Issuer"). On July 12, 2012, our updated covered bond counterparty criteria became effective. We consequently updated our CreditWatch on DLG's covered bond program to reflect that the ratings could be lowered as a result of our review of counterparty risk. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status after concluding our assessment on the counterparty risks related to DLG's covered bond program, but not later than Jan. 11, 2013. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We base today's rating actions on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. However, the assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). This review may lead to further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to assess and rate these covered bonds using our existing criteria. Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques) A-/Watch Neg/A-2 AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)