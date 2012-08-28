Aug 28 - The uptick in UK retail sales in July is unlikely to boost secondary retail property, Fitch Ratings says. Medium-term factors such as household deleveraging, shifting consumer behaviour, and an oversupply of retail space after the 2008 peak in shopping-centre development suggest that trading conditions will remain tight and rents and values will fall further. Prime retail - city centre shops, larger regional and super-regional shopping centres and well-tenanted retail warehouse parks - is better placed. The ability to retain clusters of major national retailers (even those that are shutting stores) and draw in shoppers comes at the expense of peripheral locations, which experience a vicious cycle of rising vacancies, falling footfall, and decreasing appeal to new tenants. Office of National Statistics data released earlier this month showed that UK retail sales volumes rose 0.3% between June and July. The monthly rise in June was revised up to 0.8% from 0.1%. These increases go against the general trend of declining household spending. The disparate fortunes of prime and secondary retail property in the UK are shown in the contrasting performance of mortgages. In UK CMBS, the three-quarters of retail loans secured on secondary collateral have been hit hard, whereas the fundamentals for prime assets have strengthened. As of January 2009, debt yields for prime and secondary loans both averaged about 8%. Since then, secondary debt yields have fallen to an average of 6.7%, while primary debt yields have risen to average 9.2%. The differential has grown from zero to 2.5% in less than four years, a measure of the widening gulf between prime and secondary retail property. Debt yield expresses net property income as a percentage of senior and pari passu debt. When property yields (property income in relation to value) rise above debt yields, it signals that bondholders are likely to suffer a loss. Unlike property values, debt is fixed (but for very limited amortisation), and so changes in debt yields only reflect corresponding shifts in net rents, and not wider sentiment. With net rents in decline, one-fifth of secondary loans in the portfolio now have debt yields below 5%, with a further fifth reporting between 5% and 7%. These are well below what investors demand as a property yield, increases in which have only compounded the difficulties for secondary retail investors. Almost 70% of secondary retail loans have a Fitch LTV in excess of 100%, compared to 20% for prime. Deterioration in credit quality is catching up with borrowers across the commercial mortgage loan market, as we have reported in our monthly Loan Maturity Bulletins. Over half of CMBS loans secured on secondary UK retail (nine out of 16) have already suffered a loss, and we expect this to worsen as more loans reach maturity. Conversely, the majority of prime UK retail landlords are successfully refinancing their assets, with strong rental performance offsetting much of the weakness in sentiment. These mixed fortunes are reflected in Fitch's rating actions in recent years, with CMBS exposed to low-quality UK shops suffering sharp downgrades since the financial crisis struck, while prime deals have tended to hold onto high ratings. For a full report on the sector, see "UK Secondary Retail Property in Decline" published 13 December, 2011.