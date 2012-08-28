UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2Q12 Bank Capital Ratios here
Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has published capital ratios for individual U.S. Banks as of June 30, 2012.
Fitch provides this list each quarter as a convenience for clients that need to track these ratios as part of their compliance with the requirements of Reg F. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts