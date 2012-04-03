(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Finning International Inc. (BBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's issuance of US$300 million in aggregate unsecured notes due between 2022 and 2027. These notes will rank pari passu with Finning's existing senior unsecured obligations. The company will use the proceeds from the notes to fund the acquisition of the South American operations of Bucyrus International Inc.'s distribution business. Finning had previously announced that it would acquire the former Bucyrus distribution and support business from Caterpillar Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) in its territories across western Canada, South America, the U.K., and Ireland, for approximately US$465 million. In our view, the Bucyrus distribution business will strengthen Finning's business risk profile because it will provide the company with a new growth opportunity as well as strengthen its market position within the mining sector, which is Finning's largest end market. The company's current leverage is about 2.5x and, while the proposed acquisition will lead to a slight increase in leverage from current levels, we expect Finning's year-end 2012 fully adjusted leverage to be 2.5x-2.8x; this leverage, however, remains within our expectations at the current rating level. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)