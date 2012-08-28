(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Gazprombank has demonstrated good loan portfolio diversification and better-than-sector-average loan-loss experience over the past five years. -- The bank has also succeeded in increasing the share of its core banking business, resulting in a reduction in historically high market risk and improved revenue stability and predictability. -- We now view Gazprombank's risk position as adequate, and are therefore raising our ratings on Gazprombank to 'BBB-/A-3' and 'ruAAA' from 'BB+/B' and 'ruAA+'. -- We consider Gazprombank to be a GRE with a high likelihood of receiving extraordinary government support, granting the long-term rating a two-notch uplift from the bank's 'bb' SACP. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprombank's reduced risk profile, good corporate franchise, and resilient financial profile should allow the bank to withstand the tougher economic environment we foresee for the world in 2012 and 2013. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Gazprombank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Russia national scale rating was raised to 'ruAAA' from 'ruAA+'. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that Gazprombank's risk profile has improved thanks to management's actions to curb the proportion of noncore banking assets. Over recent years, we have observed a reduction in some of Gazprombank's large equity stakes in industrial companies, which in our view previously created significant market risks. We also have noted an increasing proportion of standard client-driven banking business. We see both trends as sustainable and corresponding to Gazprombank's strategy to enhance the stability of its business model and predictability of its earnings. However, the nature of Gazprombank's business model implies structurally higher market and interest rate risks than peers', although the difference is now less marked than in the past. We have revised our assessment of Gazprombank's risk position to "adequate" from "moderate". With this, we acknowledge the structurally stronger loan-loss experience and nonperforming-loan dynamics than the sector average; the above-sector-average diversification of the corporate loan portfolio; and the improving quality of the revenue base, with a decreasing share of noncore items. The ratings on Gazprombank reflect the 'bb' anchor we apply for commercial banks operating in Russia, as well as the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb'. We continue to view Gazprombank's business model as "adequate". Gazprombank is the third-largest bank in Russia; however, its market share to some extent is constrained due to the dominance of Sberbank (not rated) in the Russian banking industry. Gazprombank provides a broad range of commercial and investment banking services to many of Russia's leading corporations and government entities, including, among others, Gazprom and its related entities. The bank has a large market share of about 6% in total assets, 7% in total lending, 2% in retail deposits, and about 12% in corporate deposits. Capital and earnings remain "moderate", and we project the risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) before diversification will be within 5%-6% over the next 18 months, given some capital enhancement measures implemented by the bank, such as the conversion of subordinated debt into common equity in the first half of 2012. Our assessments of Gazprombank's funding and liquidity are also unchanged at "average" and "adequate", respectively. We also consider Gazprombank to be a government-related entity (GRE) with a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support. We base this view on our criteria for GREs and on our assessment of Gazprombank's: -- "Very important" role for the Russian government. It is a bank of high systemic importance, playing a significant role in the government's support initiatives for the domestic banking sector and economy, in addition to its ongoing role in servicing Gazprom's operations; and -- "Strong" link with the Russian Federation through ownership by Gazprom and other related entities, as demonstrated by a consistent track record of government support. Based on our methodology for GREs, the long-term rating on Gazprombank incorporates a two-notch uplift above our assessment of the bank's 'bb' SACP. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprombank's reduced risk profile, its good corporate franchise, and resilient financial profile will likely allow the bank to withstand the tougher economic environment we foresee for the world in 2012 and 2013, including in Russia. We would consider a negative rating action on Gazprombank if aggressive growth of the loan portfolio put pressure on the current level of capitalization. If our RAC ratio fell below 5%, we would revise our capital and earnings assessment to "weak" and lower the long-term rating on the bank. Any departure in strategy with respect to reduction of market risks or increasing the share of volatile trading or other nonrecurring operations could also prompt a negative rating action. Termination of the long-term agreement on strategic cooperation with Gazprom, substantial changes to the strategy, or other changes that would weaken Gazprombank's role for or link with the government, might also lead to a negative rating action. Ratings upside is limited at this stage. It would necessitate both a significant improvement in the bank's SACP and in the sovereign's creditworthiness. Such concurrent improvement in our view is unlikely in the next 12 months. 