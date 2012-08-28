Aug. 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on Evansville, Ind.-based Accuride Corp.'s $310 million senior
secured notes to '4' from '3' because of a higher asset-based lending (ABL)
commitment and increased capital leases. The issue-level rating on the notes
remains unchanged at 'B'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation that
lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on commercial-vehicle
component supplier Accuride reflect its significant leverage and substantial
exposure to the highly cyclical commercial-vehicle markets. (For the complete
recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Accuride, to be published
after this report on RatingsDirect.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Auto Suppliers, Strongest To Weakest, June 8,
2012
-- The Credit Overhang: Implications For The Global Automotive Sector Of
A Hard Landing In China, May 29, 2012
-- Industry Report Card: Global Auto Supplier Credit Outlooks Stable In
2012; Sales Outlooks Vary By Region, May 11, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Accuride Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Accuride Corp.
Senior Secured B B
Recovery Rating 4 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Orlowski, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7800;
lawrence_orlowski@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Nancy C Messer, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7672;
nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com