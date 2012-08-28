Aug. 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the
following bonds of the NH Municipal Bond Bank's to 'AA-'from 'AA':
--$649.65 outstanding 1978 Resolution Bond Program bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Bonds issued under the 1978 resolution are general obligations of the bond bank,
payable from loan repayments of participating local governments. The loans are
GO ULT bonds of the participating local governments. A moral obligation (MO)
pledge of the state of New Hampshire to restore draws on the debt service
reserve fund provides additional security and is the basis for the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING BASED ON STATE MORAL OBLIGATION: The rating downgrade reflects the
transition from using revolving fund criteria to focusing on the security
provided by the state's moral obligation to replenish the debt service reserve
fund. Under the moral obligation criteria, the rating is limited to two notches
below that of the State GO, rated 'AA+' by Fitch Ratings.
RATING LINKED TO STATE: The rating is two notches below that of the State GO.
The direct linkage reflects that the bond bank is an entity of the state,
services a broad state purpose of providing lower cost financing for local
governments through the state, and finances basic infrastructure. The provision
to intercept state aid indicates the further commitment of the MO provider, the
state of NH, to the bond bank.
SOUND MO MECHANISM AND TIMING: The moral obligation mechanism and timing meet
Fitch's criteria with all requirements related to the moral obligation spelled
out in the authorizing legislation for the Bond Bank. The timing of the
mechanism is satisfactory and the processes of notification and appropriation
request are specifically spelled out and mandatory for the various parties.
CREDIT PROFILE
The rating downgrade reflects the application of Fitch's moral obligation
criteria rather than the pool criteria that had been used to rate the bonds. The
change reflects the publication of a new quantitative approach to rating state
revolving funds and leveraged municipal loan pools (criteria dated May 21,
2012). The 1978 resolution bonds do not satisfy the revised criteria to be
analyzed as a pool; however, the presence of a sound moral obligation from the
state of New Hampshire provides significant credit strength.
According to Fitch's criteria, 'Rating Guidelines for Moral Obligations', dated
April 20, 2012, a rating may be linked to that of the moral obligation provider,
notching down from its rating rather than up from the primary security's rating,
in certain limited circumstances. The 1978 resolution bonds display
characteristics that permit such linking to the MO provider.
The bond bank is an independent political subdivision of the state whose board
includes the State Treasurer and both gubernatorial and legislative appointees.
It serves a broad state purpose of providing lower cost financing to all
municipalities in the state - most local issuers utilize the bond bank rather
than issuing bonds independently. The projects financed are for basic
infrastructure of the participating local governments. There is provision to
intercept state aid, indicating the further commitment of the MO provider, the
state of NH, to the program.
The MO mechanism, which is spelled out in the authorizing legislation for the
bond bank and is triggered by a draw upon the debt service reserve fund,
requires the Chair of the bond bank to submit a request to the Chair of the
House Appropriations Committee, by the 20th day of each legislative session, for
an appropriation to restore the debt service reserve. The debt service reserve
is fully cash funded, the timing of the mechanism is satisfactory and the
processes of notification and appropriation request are specifically spelled out
and mandatory for the various parties. Bond counsel opines at issuance that all
provisions are constitutional and any funds appropriated pursuant to the moral
obligation would be appropriated for proper public purposes and are valid.
State support of the bond bank includes a provision to intercept state aid to
participating municipalities in the event of a payment default to the bond bank.
If any governmental unit fails to make a scheduled payment of principal or
interest to the bond bank, the Chair must notify the State Treasurer who is
required to intercept any funds due to that governmental unit for the remainder
of the fiscal year, to the extent such funds are appropriated from the general
fund or education trust fund of the state. If interceptable funds are
insufficient, the obligation to intercept is carried over into the succeeding
fiscal year. Neither the intercept nor the moral obligation has ever been
utilized, because no borrower has defaulted on a loan repayment since the bond
bank began operations in 1977.
